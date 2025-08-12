ICYMI – WATCH & READ: Safer Communities Start with Investments in Our Youth

Harrisburg, PA — State investments through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Building Opportunity Through Out of School Time (BOOST) Grant Program are having a positive impact across Pennsylvania communities in reducing violence and expanding access to safe, productive spaces for youth.
The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s proposed 2025-26 budget includes a $10 million boost for the BOOST and Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grant programs, raising the total proposed investment in PCCD’s community violence reduction efforts to over $75 million. This funding increase will support the expansion of effective violence prevention and intervention initiatives across Pennsylvania and help meet the growing demand for resources.
Pittsburgh: SLB Radio Productions
PCCD Chair Lt. Governor Austin Davis recently visited SLB Radio Productions Inc. to learn how their new summer camp is helping at-risk youth build valuable skills in a safe and supportive environment. Thanks to more than $190,000 in BOOST funding, SLB Radio expanded its offerings beyond after-school programming to include summer camps for middle and high school students and provide hands-on experience creating podcasts, interviews, and other media projects, while building their skills in reading, writing, public speaking, and time management.
Selinsgrove: Regional Engagement Center
PCCD staff recently visited the Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove to see BOOST funding in action, engage with youth participants, and discuss the importance of continued investments in out-of-school time programs as a strategy to prevent violence and promote safer, healthier communities. REC recently received $167,000 in BOOST funding to expand its free after-school and summer drop-in programs for students in grades 3-12.
I couldn’t be more grateful for the funding and support from PCCD for our free after-school and summer drop-in programs, allowing us to be open all year long. This grant funding has allowed us to stay open during university breaks and offer a summer session to far more students than in previous years. We are also developing data collection methods that will improve our ability to show the impact of our programs to the community and state. I know our program participants and staff are equally grateful for PCCD!”
REC President Kelly Feiler
Op-Ed: Boys & Girls Club of America
BOOST funding is helping Boys & Girls Clubs in 13 Pennsylvania counties— Allegheny, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, and Montgomery Counties— expand their services for at-risk youth. Funds are helping to expand trauma-informed, culturally competent programs that are free or low-cost, offer transportation, and are held in safe, accessible locations. As a result, nearly 3,000 youth will benefit from after-school and summer programs focused on care and violence prevention.
… states often overlook the importance of funding quality, data-driven afterschool programs that keep kids safe.
Fortunately, Pennsylvania is not one of them. In the past year, thanks to funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)’s Building Opportunity Out of School Time (BOOST) program, the Pennsylvania Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs has been able to support and expand programs and services across 13 of our Boys & Girls Clubs spanning the commonwealth.
By providing more structure, positive mentorship, and safe spaces during the vulnerable after-school hours and over the summer months, we can protect more kids and put them on a path to success.”
