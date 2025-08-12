ICYMI – WATCH & READ: Safer Communities Start with Investments in Our Youth

Harrisburg, PA — State investments through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Building Opportunity Through Out of School Time (BOOST) Grant Program are having a positive impact across Pennsylvania communities in reducing violence and expanding access to safe, productive spaces for youth.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s proposed 2025-26 budget includes a $10 million boost for the BOOST and Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grant programs, raising the total proposed investment in PCCD’s community violence reduction efforts to over $75 million. This funding increase will support the expansion of effective violence prevention and intervention initiatives across Pennsylvania and help meet the growing demand for resources.