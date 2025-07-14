Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) today announced the availability of more than $4 million in federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) funding to reduce gun violence and intimate partner homicides and improve responses to behavioral health crises within communities and the justice system.

PCCD has distributed more than $90 million in funding for more than 170 grant projects to prevent gun violence over the last two years.