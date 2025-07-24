Selinsgrove, PA — A local nonprofit community center, Regional Engagement Center (REC), is expanding its free drop-in programs for students in grades 3-12 thanks to funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) BOOST Grant Program.
Today, PCCD officials visited REC to see BOOST funding in action, engage with youth participants, and discuss the importance of continued investments in out-of-school time programs as a strategy to prevent violence and promote safer, healthier communities.
REC’s Drop-In Center gives youth a safe place to learn, grow, and build relationships—and that’s exactly what our BOOST grant program is all about," said PCCD Executive Director Kirsten Kenyon. "We’re proud to support local organizations like this one that are opening doors for young people, keeping them safe, and making our communities stronger every day.”
BOOST funding supports prevention programs and out-of-school time initiatives designed to engage at-risk school-age youth in underserved communities and offer safe and supportive spaces.
Last January, PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee approved $11.5 million in first-time BOOST grants to 46 programs across the Commonwealth. REC received $167,000 to enhance and expand its free after-school and summer drop-in programs.
I couldn’t be more grateful for the funding and support from PCCD for our free after-school and summer drop-in programs, allowing us to be open all year long,” said REC President Kelly Feiler. “This grant funding has allowed us to stay open during university breaks and offer a summer session to far more students than in previous years. We are also developing data collection methods that will improve our ability to show the impact of our programs to the community and state. I know our program participants and staff are equally grateful for PCCD!”
During the academic year, the REC’s Drop-In Program served a record 367 youth after school from the hours of 3-6 PM. There are currently 89 youth registered to attend the Summer Drop-In Program, compared to 32 registered last year without PCCD’s BOOST funding. Staffing and operational costs being covered by BOOST have allowed for increased hours of operation and unlimited access for youth to attend the Summer Drop-In Program, providing food security, socialization, and educational experiences at no cost until school starts.
Since taking office in January 2023, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured millions in state funding to make our communities and schools safer, including:
- Awarding $85 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) funding for 131 VIP and Coordinated Community Violence Intervention (CCVI) strategies grant projects;
- Providing more than 800 technical assistance sessions to 135 community-based violence prevention groups receiving PCCD grant funding through the PA Peace Alliance; and
- Providing over $275 million in School Safety and Security Grant Funding to public and nonpublic schools to enhance physical security and support students' behavioral health needs.
PCCD also recently announced more than $5 million through two separate Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) funding solicitations to reduce firearm suicides and intimate partner homicides and improve behavioral health responses.
The BOOST initiative is part of the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s broader commitment to enhancing community safety and investing in the well-being of youth across the Commonwealth. Learn more about PCCD’s efforts to reduce violence and make Pennsylvania’s communities safer.