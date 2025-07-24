Selinsgrove, PA — A local nonprofit community center, Regional Engagement Center (REC), is expanding its free drop-in programs for students in grades 3-12 thanks to funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) BOOST Grant Program.

Today, PCCD officials visited REC to see BOOST funding in action, engage with youth participants, and discuss the importance of continued investments in out-of-school time programs as a strategy to prevent violence and promote safer, healthier communities.