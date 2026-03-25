Lewisberry, PA – The Shapiro Administration is updating its plan to construction plans for a recently announced $8 million investment to enhance the visitor experience at Gifford Pinchot State Park – providing visitors the opportunity for continued partial use of the campgrounds during construction.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is replacing existing facilities, which were built in the early 1970s to meet today’s visitor expectations for comfort, accessibility, and convenience. DCNR will begin the first phase of planned campground shower house and restroom facilities with modern, accessible, and family-friendly amenities in the spring of 2027. Initial plans would have closed all campsites beginning the day after Labor Day 2026.

“Campers at Gifford Pinchot will be able to enjoy the natural beauty and overnight facilities as we make the necessary upgrades to our campgrounds,” said DCNR State Parks Director John Hallas. “These new amenities will offer cleaner, safer, and more accessible spaces for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of our loyal campers as we make these improvements.”

Prospective visitors will be unable to book some of campsites at Gifford Pinchot during the construction. The eastern portion of Gifford Pinchot’s Campground is slated for upgrades during the first phase in 2027. Campsites 1-148, the Cedar and Hickory yurts, and the Dragonfly, Firefly, and Willow cottages will be closed to visitors. Organized group tenting will move to the Quaker Race area of the park. Sites 149-316 will remain open for 2027.

The western portion of the campground is set for improvements in 2028. Campsites 149-316 and the campground beach will be closed during the improvements in 2028.

Campers looking for alternate overnight locations should consider nearby Pine Grove Furnace State Park (Gardners, PA) or Codorus State Park (Hanover, PA). Visit DCNR’s website for information about campsites in other state parks.

The campground facility renovation project will consist of:

Demolition of the existing shower house and restroom facilities

Construction of new shower houses and new comfort stations

New family-assist restrooms and ADA accessible restrooms at every facility

ADA parking areas

New paving and accessible paths from campsites to the restrooms

Tree plantings and installation of vegetative swales

Day use areas will remain open to visitors during construction and activities such as biking, boating, disc golf, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, picnicking, swimming, wildlife watching, and other recreational activities will still be accessible to the public.

By investing in improvements overnight accommodations, DCNR is fulfilling a goal of the state park strategic plan, Penn’s Parks for All, to explore new and more modern types of overnight facilities that respond to shifts in camping interests.

Pennsylvania state parks now offer a wide range of overnight accommodations, including tent and glamping sites; RV full-service sites; yurts; rustic cabins with fireplaces and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms; and the eco-lodge The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in Centre County.

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed $120 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $20.4 billion annually and supports more than 177,000 jobs.

Gifford Pinchot State Park provides one of the largest state park campgrounds in the Commonwealth, with 289 reservable sites. The campground typically opens each season in mid-April and closes in late October.

Project updates will be provided, as available, on the Gifford Pinchot State Park website.

# # #