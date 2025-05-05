Comprising 96,025 acres, Tuscarora State Forest includes tracts in:

Cumberland County

Franklin County

Huntingdon County

Juniata County

Mifflin County

Perry County

Tuscarora State Forest lands cover the narrow valleys and steep, rocky ridges of the ridge and valley region of Pennsylvania. These fertile, well-watered sites are ideal for growing majestic oak and hemlock forests.

There are abundant populations of most wildlife species native to this region.

Researchers from West Virginia University are currently monitoring the migration of golden eagles along the ridges of Tuscarora State Forest.