Jim Thorpe, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Outdoor Corps crews have begun rehabilitation work on the long-closed Falls Trail at the Glen Onoko Falls Tract in Carbon County, marking a major step toward reopening and restoring public access to one of the region’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

DCNR is beginning improvements on the steep, 0.5-mile portion of the trail, which has been closed since May 1, 2019, due to safety concerns and deteriorating conditions along a section that climbs roughly 800 feet in elevation. DCNR and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are also coordinating a land transfer that will ultimately add the Glen Onoko Falls Tract to Lehigh Gorge State Park.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget supported DCNR taking over stewardship of the popular recreational trail, as well as the creation of Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County, Pennsylvania’s 125th and first underground state park. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, DCNR has completed $228 million in infrastructure improvements across Pennsylvania’s public lands.

A roving trail crew from the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps will be living at nearby Hickory Run State Park and working on the rehabilitation of the trail throughout the 2026 spring, summer, and fall seasons. The crew’s work will include large amount of technical stonework, creating stone retaining walls, steps, and rock armor on the trail that is designed to withstand heavy traffic, erosion, and environmental forces. The trail will remain closed to visitors in 2026.

DCNR expanded conservation efforts in the Commonwealth by strengthening the Outdoor Corps workforce development initiative. The 2024-25 budget invested $5 million to enhance and grow the program, increasing job training and stewardship skills for more young people. The investment supports hiring additional staff and restructuring the program into a regional model to improve efficiency, expand recruitment, and strengthen community partnerships. Learn more about the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps here.

For public safety as well as a safe working environment for the crew, it is essential that the public abide by the current trail closure. For 2026, the closure will include the Falls Trail as well as the connector trail up to Nine Mile Loop Road. The rehabilitation project is expected to take multiple years and will include future closures of the adjoining Shortcut and Overlook Trails.

For updates on trail closures and project progress, visit the Glen Onoko DCNR website, the Lehigh Gorge State Park Facebook page, or contact the Lehigh Gorge park office.

Outdoor recreation helps fuel Pennsylvania’s economy

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry is made up of 6,500 local parks — including 125 state parks — more than 14,000 miles of trails, and over 84,000 miles of waterways. Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, the industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the Commonwealth’s economy. New data shows the industry grew by $1.5 billion in 2024 — reaching $20.4 billion, outpacing the national growth rate, adding 9,000 jobs to support approximately 177,000 jobs total, and generating $9.5 billion in wages across the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy through investments in parks and trails, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign, and Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania, which supports business development and innovation across the industry.

The Shapiro Administration encourages every Pennsylvanian to experience all the benefits of the outdoors.

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