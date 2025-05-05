Moshannon State Forest is one of eight state forests located in the Pennsy​lvania Wilds region.

The forest totals 190,031 acres on the Allegheny Plateau.

Small tracts of the forest are found in Cameron and Clinton counties; however, most of the forest land lies in:

Clearfield County

Elk County

Centre County

Moshannon State Forest lies within the transition zone between the northern hardwood and Allegheny hardwood forests to the north and the mixed oaks and oak-hickory forests to the south.