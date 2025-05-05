Overview
Hyner View State Park features a scenic vista and is a favorite spot for hang gliding. You can see vast distances both upstream and downstream over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and surrounding mountains. Hyner Run State Park is nearby.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Hyner View Road
Hyner, PA 17738
570-923-6000
littlepinesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Hyner Run State Park
86 Hyner Park Road
North Bend, PA 17760
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Hyner Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The six acres of Hyner View State Park are in Chapman Township, Clinton County.
- From PA 120 at the village of Hyner, turn east onto Hyner Run Road (PA 1014) and travel for two miles, then turn right onto Hyner View Road. It is a five-mile drive to the view.
- From PA 44, turn west onto Hyner Mountain Road and travel for 5.2 miles. Just past the entrance to Hyner Run State Park turn left onto Hyner View Road. It is a five-mile drive to the view.
- This alternate route includes unpaved state forest roads. From PA 44, turn west on Hyner Mountain Road and travel for one mile. Turn left onto Ritchie Road. Travel for about two miles then turn right onto Old View Road. Travel for about three miles to the view.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.32675 Long. -77.62375
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Bucktail Medical Center
1001 Pine Street
South Renovo, PA 17764
570-923-1000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.