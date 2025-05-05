Skip to agency navigation
    Hyner View State Park

    Adventure awaits at Hyner View State Park in north central Pennsylvania.

     

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A stoney structure overlooking a lush green river and valley

    Overview

    Hyner View State Park features a scenic vista and is a favorite spot for hang gliding. You can see vast distances both upstream and downstream over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and surrounding mountains. Hyner Run State Park is nearby.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    Hyner View Road
    Hyner, PA 17738
    570-923-6000
    littlepinesp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Hyner Run State Park
    86 Hyner Park Road
    North Bend, PA 17760

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities. 

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Hyner Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The six acres of Hyner View State Park are in Chapman Township, Clinton County.

    • From PA 120 at the village of Hyner, turn east onto Hyner Run Road (PA 1014) and travel for two miles, then turn right onto Hyner View Road. It is a five-mile drive to the view.
    • From PA 44, turn west onto Hyner Mountain Road and travel for 5.2 miles. Just past the entrance to Hyner Run State Park turn left onto Hyner View Road. It is a five-mile drive to the view.
    • This alternate route includes unpaved state forest roads. From PA 44, turn west on Hyner Mountain Road and travel for one mile. Turn left onto Ritchie Road. Travel for about two miles then turn right onto Old View Road. Travel for about three miles to the view.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.32675 Long. -77.62375

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Bucktail Medical Center
    1001 Pine Street
    South Renovo, PA 17764
    570-923-1000

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Hyner View State Park.

