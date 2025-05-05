a) Our office may seek to apply for funding for an intervention/diversion program through the Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program, however I have a question regarding the Non-supplantation clause. The program we are looking at could be funded by our Children and Youth Services Needs Based funding. The needs-based funding covers 80% of the program and the County is responsible for 20%. Can we apply for grant funds under this announcement for the 20% that is not covered? Or do we have to look at funding the program completely through the grant? Please advise.