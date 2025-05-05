2025-27 Violence & Delinquency Prevention Programs
The following will provide an overview of questions and answers regarding the 2025-27 Violence & Delinquency Prevention Programs funding announcement and application process, which opened on February 18, 2026. Responses will be provided as staff is able to process questions through April 2, 2026.
Answer: Charter schools and/or charter management organizations are not considered to be eligible to make direct application under this solicitation. However, nothing precludes a charter school or charter management organization from receiving services from an eligible applicant or being included as a recipient agency within the funding request of an eligible applicant to provide specific goods, activities, and/or services related to implementation of the proposed project.
Answer: Public schools are not considered to be eligible to make direct application under this solicitation. However, nothing precludes a public school from receiving services from an eligible applicant or being included as a recipient agency within the funding request of an eligible applicant to provide specific goods, activities, and/or services related to implementation of the proposed project.
Answer: School Districts are not considered to be eligible to make direct application under this solicitation. However, nothing precludes school district from receiving services from an eligible applicant or being included as a recipient agency within the funding request of an eligible applicant to provide specific goods, activities, and/or services related to implementation of the proposed project
Answer: School Districts are not considered to be eligible to make direct application under this solicitation. However, nothing precludes school district from receiving services from an eligible applicant or being included as a recipient agency within the funding request of an eligible applicant to provide specific goods, activities, and/or services related to implementation of the proposed project.
Answer: The applicant agency must be one of the named eligible applicants.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Submitting more than one application from a single applicant or for a single recipient agency may result in all applications being administratively rejected.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Nothing prohibits an eligible entity from including multiple subrecipients or named project partners in the proposal with required letters of support. However, if one or more of the proposed subrecipients also apply under this funding announcement, both applications may be administratively rejected.
Answer: Applicants must fill out all application components, including providing information on other projects funded through PCCD that are related to the work proposed in your application.
Answer: Intermediate Units are not eligible to make direct application under this solicitation. However, nothing precludes an Intermediate Unit from receiving services from an eligible applicant or being included as a recipient agency within the funding request of an eligible applicant to provide specific goods, activities, and/or services related to implementation of the proposed project.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Nothing prohibits an eligible entity from including multiple subrecipients or named project partners in the proposal with required letters of support. However, if one or more of the proposed subrecipients also apply under this funding announcement, both applications may be administratively rejected.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Nothing prohibits an eligible entity from including multiple subrecipients or named project partners in the proposal with required letters of support. However, if one or more of the proposed subrecipients also apply under this funding announcement, both applications may be administratively rejected.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Nothing prohibits an eligible entity from including multiple subrecipients or named project partners in the proposal with required letters of support. However, if one or more of the proposed subrecipients also apply under this funding announcement, both applications may be administratively rejected.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Nothing prohibits an eligible entity from including multiple subrecipients or named project partners in the proposal with required letters of support. However, if one or more of the proposed subrecipients also apply under this funding announcement, both applications may be administratively rejected.
Answer: Applicants may only submit one application under this funding announcement. Nothing prohibits an eligible entity from including multiple subrecipients or named project partners in the proposal with required letters of support. However, if one or more of the proposed subrecipients also apply under this funding announcement, both applications may be administratively rejected.
Answer: Due to the competitive nature of the funding, PCCD cannot answer questions about your organization’s specific proposal or how to respond to specific questions.
Answer: Public schools are not considered to be eligible to make direct application under this solicitation. However, nothing precludes a public school from receiving services from an eligible applicant or being included as a recipient agency within the funding request of an eligible applicant to provide specific goods, activities, and/or services related to implementation of the proposed project.
Answer: Due to the competitive nature of the funding, PCCD cannot answer questions about your organization’s specific proposal or how to respond to specific questions
Answer: Due to the competitive nature of the funding, PCCD cannot answer questions about your organization’s specific proposal or how to respond to specific questions.
Answer: The total budget per application cannot exceed $250,000 over the two full years for a two-year application proposal. There are not requirements dictating the amount spent per year.
Answer: The same project and activities cannot be funded through two different grants. If you were successful for the VIP grant, you would have the opportunity to withdraw the VDPP application from consideration but not modify the application.
Answer: Youth in Pennsylvania dependency and delinquency systems are defined as up to age 21. The exception is the Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood of which the maximum age is 23.
Answer: VDPP Grant funding cannot be used to replace (“supplant”) state, federal, or local funds that would otherwise be available to provide for program-related services. PCCD funding is to be used in addition to other funds that are made available for services. If the program intended to be funded is currently budgeted through a different funding source this would be supplantation.
Answer: VDPP Grant funding cannot be used to replace (“supplant”) state, federal, or local funds that would otherwise be available to provide for program-related services. PCCD funding is to be used in addition to other funds that are made available for services. The agency would be required to backfill the vacated position.
Answer: Most sections that require a narrative have character limits of 40,000.
Answer: Ongoing technical assistance will be provided to all awarded applicants. The level of technical assistance provided will be dependent on the needs of the awarded applicant. The technical assistance provider will not assume ownership of your data. Please see PCCD Standard Terms & Conditions for more information.
Answer: Participation in SPEP is not mandatory through PCCD. However, if the funded project is currently involved in the SPEP process, agreements already in place would be expected to be continued.
Answer: Questions should be answered regarding both organizations. The reviewer should have a clear understanding of the relationship between them, with other necessary stakeholders for the project to succeed, and how the pass through will advance the proposed approach. You should clearly indicate in question 1.1 that this is a pass-through project before answering the questions.
Answer: This section in Egrants should be marked as complete, and all process and outcomes measurements you have already identified for your project can be discussed in the appropriate sections of your application. Please see the “Performance Measures” section of the funding announcement for additional details.