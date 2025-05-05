Register for Offender Release Notifications

Overview
If you've been a victim of a crime, PA SAVIN can keep you informed about an offender’s status.
This free service sends phone, text, email, or app alerts when an offender is released, moved, or escapes.
PA SAVIN covers offenders in:
- County jails
- State prisons
- State parole
If the offender is in a county jail, you, your family, and your support team can get updates when:
- The offender is released
- The offender escapes
- The offender is moved to another location
If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, you can get even more notifications and help from the Office of the Victim Advocate.
These include:
- Automatic updates about transfers, releases, escapes, and other custody changes
- A chance to share your thoughts about the offender’s release. This helps decision-makers know your concerns about safety for you and your family and allows you to ask for certain rules if the offender is released.
What to Know About PA SAVIN
- If you feel you are in danger, call 911 immediately.
- PA SAVIN is offered free of charge.
- The offender will not know you are registered with this service.
- If you do not answer a notification call, PA SAVIN will leave a message and will continue calling back up to 24-48 hours, or until you enter your PIN. Since the service calls automatically when the offender’s custody status changes, you may get a call in the middle of the night.
- Do not leave a phone number that rings to a switchboard.
- You can register multiple phone numbers and email addresses for notifications.
- Do not depend solely on this service or any other single program for your protection.
If you feel you are at risk, take precautions and contact your local Victim Service Program
- Operators are available 24/7 to assist you with this service.
- If your phone number of email changes, it is vital you call PA SAVIN at 1-866-972-7284, or go to www.vinelink.com and follow the instructions on how to change your phone, text, or email registration.
Unless you update your information, PA SAVIN will be unable to contact you when necessary.
Other Notification Options
If the offender is in federal prison, you may receive updates about the offender's status through the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
If the offender is in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), you may register for notifications through The Department of Homeland Security.
How to Register
Registering for PA SAVIN can be done online at www.vinelink.com, over the phone by dialing (866) 972-7284, or mobile able by downloading the VINELink app on the Apple App Store from your iPhone or on Google Play from your Android smart phone.
-
1
Step 1
Select “I’m searching for An Offender located in Pennsylvania whose Name is” and enter the First and Last Name of the offender. Click “Search”.
-
2
Step 2
Click “Get Notified” on the offender you want to register for.
-
3
Step 3
Click “Add” and select the ways you wish to be notified. Enter your phone number and/or email address where you want to be reached. Click “Next: PIN”.
-
4
Step 4
Enter a four-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN).
Enter one that will be easy for you to remember. Write it down and keep your PIN code somewhere safe. The service will ask for the PIN code when it calls you.
If you forget your PIN, call (866) 972-7284 and press zero. You will be transferred to an operator who can help you reset your PIN, or cancel the notification.
-
5
Step 5
Click “Complete Registration”.
Register by Phone
-
1
Step 1
Call (866) 972-7284 from a touch-tone phone. TTY users please call (866) 847-1298.
-
2
Step 2
Follow the voice prompts to search for the offender and register for phone notifications.
-
3
Step 3
When the service asks, enter a four-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) that will be easy for you to remember. Write it down and keep your PIN code somewhere safe. The service will ask for the PIN code when it calls you.
If you forget your PIN, call the (866) 847-1298 and press zero. You will be transferred to an operator who can help you reset your PIN or cancel the notification.
-
4
Step 4
If the service calls, listen to the message.
When asked, enter your PIN plus the # key. Entering the PIN lets the service know that you got the call, and will stop the service from calling you again.
Register By Mobile App
-
1
Step 1
Download the VINELink Mobile App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
-
2
Step 2
Select “Pennsylvania”.
-
3
Step 3
Tap “Search for Someone”.
-
4
Step 4
Select “I’m searching for An Offender located in Pennsylvania whose Name is” and enter the First and Last Name of the offender.
Tap “Search”.
-
5
Step 5
Tap “Get Notified” on the offender you want to register for.
-
6
Step 6
Tap “Add” and select the ways you wish to be notified.
Enter your phone number and/or email address where you want to be reached.
Tap “Next: PIN”.
-
7
Step 7
Enter a four-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN). Enter one that will be easy for you to remember. Write it down and keep your PIN code somewhere safe. The service will ask for the PIN code when it calls you.
If you forget your PIN, call (866) 972-7284 and press zero. You will be transferred to an operator who can help you reset your PIN, or cancel the notification.