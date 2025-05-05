Register for Offender Release Notifications

If you've been a victim of a crime, PA SAVIN can keep you informed about an offender’s status.

This free service sends phone, text, email, or app alerts when an offender is released, moved, or escapes.

PA SAVIN covers offenders in:

County jails

State prisons

State parole

If the offender is in a county jail, you, your family, and your support team can get updates when:

The offender is released

The offender escapes

The offender is moved to another location

If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, you can get even more notifications and help from the Office of the Victim Advocate.

These include: