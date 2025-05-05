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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Community Violence

    Definition: Intentional acts or threats of physical force or power against another person, group, or community that result in, or have a high likelihood of resulting in, injury, death, or trauma, often but not always involving weapons such as firearms. (Sources - CDC and U.S. Department of Justice) 

    communityviolence.png

    Firearms are involved in a large share of violent crime in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth has used a comprehensive public safety strategy to address this issue, including investing in both law enforcement- and community-led efforts through VIP Grants and other funding.  Statewide data show encouraging signs of progress: homicides have decreased 35% since 2022. However, the work remains far from finished - in many Pennsylvania communities and neighborhoods, rates of violence and shootings remain high.  

    The Office of Gun Violence Prevention recently launched an Executive Committee and an underlying Community Violence Subcommittee to focus on and further define this issue as well as identify recommendations for state and local leaders.

    OGVP Community Violence Subcommittee
    OGVP Community Violence Subcommittee

    Homicides in 2022 Saw a 35% Decrease

    Key Trends & Indicators 

    Homicides in Pennsylvania (2013-2024)

    550 Homicides in 2024 | 28% Decrease From 2021 Peak

    Homicides rose steadily between 2014 and 2021 before declining for three consecutive years.

    Data Source: PA Department of Health Vital Statistics

    Line chart showing the number of homicides in Pennsylvania from 2013 to 2024. Counts start just above 500 in 2013, dip slightly in 2014, then gradually rise through 2018. After a small decline in 2019, homicides increase sharply in 2020 and peak around 2021 at just over 800. The trend declines in 2022 and 2023 and drops more sharply in 2024 to slightly above 500.

    2023-2025

    State Investments in Community Violence Prevention and Intervention: 

    More than $158 million in state funds made available to community violence intervention and prevention programs and youth out-of-school time programs since start of the Shapiro-Davis Administration in January 2023. 

    Visit the Gun Violence and VIP Grants Dashboard

    2024

    Statewide data collected from the Pennsylvania UCR program.

    683 Homicides Down from 891 in 2023
    Statewide Homicide Clearance Rate: 73.65% Up from 64.65% in prior year.
    5,317 Assault with Firearm Offenses Down from 6,271 in prior year
    Firearm Offense Clearance Rate: 48.43% Up from 45.00% in prior year
    Violent Crime Rate: 226.7 per 100k population Down from 245.2 in prior year

    Resources & Tools

    • PCCD’s Gun Violence Grants & Funding webpage highlights funding programs administered by PCCD supporting a wide range of programs addressing community violence and prevention efforts across PA. 