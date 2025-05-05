Firearms are involved in a large share of violent crime in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth has used a comprehensive public safety strategy to address this issue, including investing in both law enforcement- and community-led efforts through VIP Grants and other funding. Statewide data show encouraging signs of progress: homicides have decreased 35% since 2022. However, the work remains far from finished - in many Pennsylvania communities and neighborhoods, rates of violence and shootings remain high.
The Office of Gun Violence Prevention recently launched an Executive Committee and an underlying Community Violence Subcommittee to focus on and further define this issue as well as identify recommendations for state and local leaders.
Homicides in 2022 Saw a 35% Decrease
Key Trends & Indicators
Homicides in Pennsylvania (2013-2024)
550 Homicides in 2024 | 28% Decrease From 2021 Peak
Homicides rose steadily between 2014 and 2021 before declining for three consecutive years.
Data Source: PA Department of Health Vital Statistics
2023-2025
State Investments in Community Violence Prevention and Intervention:
More than $158 million in state funds made available to community violence intervention and prevention programs and youth out-of-school time programs since start of the Shapiro-Davis Administration in January 2023.
2024
Statewide data collected from the Pennsylvania UCR program.
Resources & Tools
VIP Training & Technical Assistance Initiative - PA Peace Alliance (PCCD, WestEd + LISC)
Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative (PCCD, ICF)
PCCD’s Gun Violence Grants & Funding webpage highlights funding programs administered by PCCD supporting a wide range of programs addressing community violence and prevention efforts across PA.
- Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Dashboard (Pennsylvania State Police)
- Injury Statistics & Violence Data Dashboard (Pennsylvania Department of Health)
- CrimeSolutions.gov (U.S. Department of Justice)
- Webinar on Violence Reduction Councils with Johns Hopkins, Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Violence Prevention Navigation Framework (WestEd)