Informative Anti-Human Trafficking Social Media Toolkit
Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.
What is human trafficking? Human trafficking is the exploitation of people through force, fraud, or coercion — for forced labor or commercial sex. It happens here in Pennsylvania. Learn the signs: pa.gov/humantrafficking
Human trafficking isn’t always what people expect. It can happen to anyone. Labor trafficking can occur in restaurants, cleaning services, agriculture, construction, and more. Warning signs may include restricted movement, withheld pay, or fear of speaking freely. Do you suspect human trafficking? Find help and learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking
Human trafficking often happens in plain sight — in places we pass through every day, like parking lots, rest stops, and businesses. Understanding the warning signs can help you protect your community. Learn how to identify exploitation and connect people to the help they need at pa.gov/humantrafficking
Human trafficking does not discriminate. People of different ages, races, genders, and backgrounds can be exploited — often by someone they know or trust. Learning the signs helps communities respond and support survivors. Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking today
Do not attempt to confront a suspected trafficker or alert a victim to your suspicions. Report suspected human trafficking to Pennsylvania law enforcement.
Call 888-292-1919 or Email tips@pa.gov
Social Media Toolkits for Major 2026 Pennsylvania Events
1. Flag On That Play | Sports-Inspired Action
This concept uses sports language and visual cues—whistles, referees, and signaling—to connect awareness with action.
It is designed to:
- Align with major sports events
- Reinforce individual responsibility
- Frame reporting as “Flag On That Play” to help stop exploitation
Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.
Awareness is important, but action is what makes the difference.
Human trafficking involves exploitation through force, fraud, or coercion—and it can happen here in Pennsylvania.
If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and speak up.
Learn how to recognize the signs and report safely: pa.gov/humantrafficking
X/BlueSky
Flag the play. Speak up.
Human trafficking can happen anywhere—reporting matters.
Learn more here: pa.gov/humantrafficking
FLAG ON THAT PLAY!
Human trafficking can happen anywhere—but you can help stop it.
- Know the signs
- Speak up
- Report concerns
If something feels wrong, trust your instincts.
Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking
FLAG ON THAT PLAY!
- See something? Say something.
- Know the signs
- Speak up
You can help end human trafficking.
Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking
2. Football Moments | Awareness in Action
This set uses realistic sports environments (football field, playbook, stadium) to:
- Anchor messaging in familiar environment
- Leverage the energy of major sporting events without being abstract
- Emphasize that awareness and action happen in real life
Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.
Human trafficking can happen anywhere—but awareness and action can help prevent it.
We all have a role to play.
- Learn the signs
- Trust your instincts
- Report concerns
You don’t have to be certain to speak up.
pa.gov/humantrafficking
X/BlueSky
We all have a role to play.
Know the signs. Trust your instincts. Speak up.
pa.gov/humantrafficking
Big moments bring people together—but awareness matters.
Human trafficking can happen anywhere, and recognizing the signs can make a difference.
- Stay aware
- Speak up
- Help protect others
You don’t have to be certain to report a concern.
Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking
WE ALL HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY!
- Awareness changes everything
- Know the signs
- Speak up
Learn how you can help make a difference at pa.gov/humantrafficking
3. Awareness is Our Game Plan | It's Your Call
This set establishes a clear, repeatable campaign slogan
It blends:
- Sports culture (teamwork, preparation, strategy)
- Collective responsibility
- Positive, forward-looking tone
Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.
Awareness is our game plan.
Preventing human trafficking starts with understanding the signs, staying alert, and working together as a community.
When we’re informed, we’re better equipped to act.
Learn how to recognize and report trafficking: pa.gov/humantrafficking
X/BlueSky
Awareness is our game plan. Know the signs. Speak up.
Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking
Awareness is our game plan.
Human trafficking can happen anywhere—but when we stay informed and look out for one another, we can help stop it.
- Know the signs
- Look out for your community
- Speak up
Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking
AWARENESS IS OUR GAME PLAN!
- Stay aware
- Know the signs
- Speak up
We all have a role to play. Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking to learn more.
4. Tackle Trafficking | Huddle Up
- Strong sports metaphors (“Tackle,” “Huddle Up”)
- Clear action steps (learn, report, support)
- High-contrast, graphic design elements
Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.
Preventing human trafficking requires awareness, action, and collaboration.
- Learn the signs
- Trust your instincts
- Report suspicious activity
- Support victims and survivors
Together, we can “tackle trafficking” and protect our communities.
Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking
X/BlueSky
One report can change a life.
Speak up. It matters.
Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking
Tackle Trafficking
We all have a role to play in preventing human trafficking.
- Learn the signs
- Report suspicious activity
- Support victims and survivors
When we work together, we can make a difference. Learn more at pa.gov/humantrafficking
TACKLE TRAFFICKING!
- Learn the signs
- Speak up
- Support survivors
Pennsylvania, we’re stronger together. Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking to learn more.
Coming Soon!
Coming Soon!