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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Informative Anti-Human Trafficking Social Media Toolkit

    Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.

    Graphic 1 - "Anyone Can be trafficked"
    Graphic 3 - Resources for help and reporting
    Graphic 4 - Resources for help and reporting
    Graphic 2 - Resources for help and reporting

    Copy and paste the text below to accompany the graphics: 
     
    What is human trafficking? Human trafficking is the exploitation of people through force, fraud, or coercion — for forced labor or commercial sex. It happens here in Pennsylvania. Learn the signs: pa.gov/humantrafficking
     
    Human trafficking isn’t always what people expect. It can happen to anyone. Labor trafficking can occur in restaurants, cleaning services, agriculture, construction, and more. Warning signs may include restricted movement, withheld pay, or fear of speaking freely. Do you suspect human trafficking? Find help and learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking
     
    Human trafficking often happens in plain sight — in places we pass through every day, like parking lots, rest stops, and businesses. Understanding the warning signs can help you protect your community. Learn how to identify exploitation and connect people to the help they need at pa.gov/humantrafficking
     
    Human trafficking does not discriminate. People of different ages, races, genders, and backgrounds can be exploited — often by someone they know or trust. Learning the signs helps communities respond and support survivors. Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking today

    Do not attempt to confront a suspected trafficker or alert a victim to your suspicions. Report suspected human trafficking to Pennsylvania law enforcement.
    Call 888-292-1919  or Email tips@pa.gov

    Find More Support Here

    Social Media Toolkits for Major 2026 Pennsylvania Events

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.

    1. Flag On That Play | Sports-Inspired Action

    This concept uses sports language and visual cues—whistles, referees, and signaling—to connect awareness with action.

    It is designed to:

    • Align with major sports events
    • Reinforce individual responsibility
    • Frame reporting as “Flag On That Play” to help stop exploitation

    Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.

    flagonthatplay1.png
    flagonthatplay3.png
    flagonthatplay5.png
    flagonthatplay2.png
    flagonthatplay4.png

    LinkedIn

    Awareness is important, but action is what makes the difference.

    Human trafficking involves exploitation through force, fraud, or coercion—and it can happen here in Pennsylvania.

    If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and speak up.

    Learn how to recognize the signs and report safely: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    X/BlueSky

    Flag the play. Speak up.

    Human trafficking can happen anywhere—reporting matters.

    Learn more here: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Facebook

    FLAG ON THAT PLAY!

    Human trafficking can happen anywhere—but you can help stop it.

    • Know the signs
    • Speak up
    • Report concerns

    If something feels wrong, trust your instincts.
    Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Instagram

    FLAG ON THAT PLAY!

    • See something? Say something.
    • Know the signs
    • Speak up

    You can help end human trafficking.

    Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking

    2. Football Moments | Awareness in Action

    This set uses realistic sports environments (football field, playbook, stadium) to:

    • Anchor messaging in familiar environment
    • Leverage the energy of major sporting events without being abstract
    • Emphasize that awareness and action happen in real life

    Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.

    awarenessinaction1.png
    awarenessinaction3.png
    awarenessinaction5.png
    awarenessinaction2.png
    awarenessinaction4.png

    LinkedIn

    Human trafficking can happen anywhere—but awareness and action can help prevent it.
    We all have a role to play.

    • Learn the signs
    • Trust your instincts
    • Report concerns

    You don’t have to be certain to speak up.

    pa.gov/humantrafficking

    X/BlueSky

    We all have a role to play.

    Know the signs. Trust your instincts. Speak up.

    pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Facebook

    Big moments bring people together—but awareness matters.

    Human trafficking can happen anywhere, and recognizing the signs can make a difference.

    • Stay aware
    • Speak up
    • Help protect others

    You don’t have to be certain to report a concern.

    Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Instagram

    WE ALL HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY!

    • Awareness changes everything
    • Know the signs
    • Speak up

    Learn how you can help make a difference at pa.gov/humantrafficking

    3. Awareness is Our Game Plan | It's Your Call

    This set establishes a clear, repeatable campaign slogan
    It blends:

    • Sports culture (teamwork, preparation, strategy)
    • Collective responsibility
    • Positive, forward-looking tone

    Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.

    itsyourcall1.png
    itsyourcall3.png
    itsyourcall2.png

    LinkedIn

    Awareness is our game plan.

    Preventing human trafficking starts with understanding the signs, staying alert, and working together as a community.

    When we’re informed, we’re better equipped to act.

    Learn how to recognize and report trafficking: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    X/BlueSky

    Awareness is our game plan. Know the signs. Speak up.
    Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Facebook

    Awareness is our game plan.

    Human trafficking can happen anywhere—but when we stay informed and look out for one another, we can help stop it.

    • Know the signs
    • Look out for your community
    • Speak up

    Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Instagram

    AWARENESS IS OUR GAME PLAN!

    • Stay aware
    • Know the signs
    • Speak up

    We all have a role to play. Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking to learn more. 

    4. Tackle Trafficking | Huddle Up

    • Strong sports metaphors (“Tackle,” “Huddle Up”)
    • Clear action steps (learn, report, support)
    • High-contrast, graphic design elements

    Social media graphics can be downloaded by right-clicking on the image, selecting "Save Image As," and selecting the folder on your computer where you want to save the image.

    tackletrafficking1.png
    tackletrafficking3.png
    tackletrafficking2.png
    tackletrafficking4.png

    LinkedIn

    Preventing human trafficking requires awareness, action, and collaboration.

    • Learn the signs
    • Trust your instincts
    • Report suspicious activity
    • Support victims and survivors

    Together, we can “tackle trafficking” and protect our communities.
    Learn more: pa.gov/humantrafficking

    X/BlueSky

    One report can change a life.

    Speak up. It matters.

    Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Facebook

    Tackle Trafficking

    We all have a role to play in preventing human trafficking.

    • Learn the signs
    • Report suspicious activity
    • Support victims and survivors

    When we work together, we can make a difference. Learn more at pa.gov/humantrafficking

    Instagram

    TACKLE TRAFFICKING!

    • Learn the signs
    • Speak up
    • Support survivors

    Pennsylvania, we’re stronger together.  Visit pa.gov/humantrafficking to learn more. 

    Coming Soon!

    Coming Soon!