If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Today, we begin the process of transitioning to the PA SORT application. We believe PA SORT technical issues have been resolved internally. The application will become available at 0800 hours, December 20, 2012. At that time, if you have access to CLEAN (PSPortals), you may begin to attempt to access PA SORT. We realize, as previously indicated, some entities attempting to access PA SORT may be unable to do so; due to local connectivity issues. In that instance, please resort to paper registrations as described in the contingency plan. If you are unable to connect to PA SORT, complete the attached form electronically and email it to vlaudermil@pa.gov; or complete the form by hand and mail to Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law section, 1800 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA, 17110; attention Victoria Laudermilch.

    As with any IT application implementation there will be problems that arise. Some problems may require business decisions on the part of the end user; some may involve a learning process; and some will be legitimate IT application problems. During our adaptation to the new system, please follow these steps:

    1. Be certain you read the screen and are performing actions the application expects or is instructing you to complete.
    2. Review the fields on the screen to ensure you did not make any data entry errors (typographical, etc.).
    3. If you believe you experience a legitimate IT application error (once you have actually been able to access PA SORT) contact the Help desk at 1-877-777-3375

    We all expect to experience the growing pains associated with creating an IT application that meets the majority of user’s needs; as well as the challenge that comes with any major implementation. Rest assured our staff has worked tirelessly and will continue to do so to ensure we overcome any issues and ultimately experience significant improvements in our abilities to manage sexual offenders across the Commonwealth.

    For general offender questions, contact the Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.

    Thank you for your cooperation and support in working through this monumental task. We realize every stakeholder has had to overcome many obstacles and we are proud to be associated with each of you.

    Captain Scott C. Price l Director, Operational Records Division
    Pennsylvania State Police l Bureau of Records and Identification
    1800 Elmerton Avenue l Hbg PA 17110
    Phone: 717-772-2602 l Fax: 717-772-4073
    scprice@pa.gov
    http://www.psp.state.pa.us


    **Content Last Updated 12/20/2012**

    ***"This website is for informational purposes only. Should you have a question regarding a specific statute, please seek the advice of counsel for your agency."***