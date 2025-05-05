Today, we begin the process of transitioning to the PA SORT application. We believe PA SORT technical issues have been resolved internally. The application will become available at 0800 hours, December 20, 2012. At that time, if you have access to CLEAN (PSPortals), you may begin to attempt to access PA SORT. We realize, as previously indicated, some entities attempting to access PA SORT may be unable to do so; due to local connectivity issues. In that instance, please resort to paper registrations as described in the contingency plan. If you are unable to connect to PA SORT, complete the attached form electronically and email it to vlaudermil@pa.gov; or complete the form by hand and mail to Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law section, 1800 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA, 17110; attention Victoria Laudermilch.
As with any IT application implementation there will be problems that arise. Some problems may require business decisions on the part of the end user; some may involve a learning process; and some will be legitimate IT application problems. During our adaptation to the new system, please follow these steps:
- Be certain you read the screen and are performing actions the application expects or is instructing you to complete.
- Review the fields on the screen to ensure you did not make any data entry errors (typographical, etc.).
- If you believe you experience a legitimate IT application error (once you have actually been able to access PA SORT) contact the Help desk at 1-877-777-3375
We all expect to experience the growing pains associated with creating an IT application that meets the majority of user’s needs; as well as the challenge that comes with any major implementation. Rest assured our staff has worked tirelessly and will continue to do so to ensure we overcome any issues and ultimately experience significant improvements in our abilities to manage sexual offenders across the Commonwealth.
For general offender questions, contact the Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.
Thank you for your cooperation and support in working through this monumental task. We realize every stakeholder has had to overcome many obstacles and we are proud to be associated with each of you.
Captain Scott C. Price l Director, Operational Records Division
Pennsylvania State Police l Bureau of Records and Identification
1800 Elmerton Avenue l Hbg PA 17110
Phone: 717-772-2602 l Fax: 717-772-4073
scprice@pa.gov
http://www.psp.state.pa.us
**Content Last Updated 12/20/2012**
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