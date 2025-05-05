This federal law, named in Adam’s honor, was passed in response to several egregious cases where children were abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by sexual predators who were previously convicted of serious sexual violence offenses but, because of their state law at the time, were not required to register or provide notification to the community about their place of residence, business or schooling. Many believe that having such information would have empowered the community with knowledge and provided it with the ability to provide enhanced protection of the endangered children and other community members at risk of victimization.
Title I of the Adam Walsh Act is also known as the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
- Created a new baseline standard for jurisdictions to implement regarding sex offender registration and notification.
- Expanded the definition of “jurisdiction” to include 212 Federally-recognized Indian Tribes, of whom 197 have elected to stand up their own sex offender registration and notification systems.
- Expanded the number of sex offenses that must be captured by registration jurisdictions to include all State, Territory, Tribal, Federal, and UCMJ sex offense convictions, as well as certain foreign convictions.
- Created the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking (SMART Office) within the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, to administer the standards for sex offender notification and registration, administer the grant programs authorized by the Adam Walsh Act, and coordinate related training and technical assistance.
- Established a Sex Offender Management Assistance (SOMA) program within the Justice Department.
- Amended SORNA to require registration jurisdictions to register Internet Identifiers.
- Exempted Internet Identifiers from disclosure on any registration jurisdiction’s public sex offender registry website.
- The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 was signed into law on July 27, 2006;
- This federal law established a baseline for state-level sex offender registration programs;
- It replaced legislation passed in the 1990s (Jacob Wetterling) that was the basis for which many state laws were created;
In response to a number of high-profile cases where egregious crimes were committed by individuals with prior sex offense convictions—but who were not required to register as sex offenders.
Timeline:
- July 27, 2006: Signed into law by President Bush.
- May 30, 2007: “SMART” guidelines published for comment
- August 1, 2007: Comment for SMART closed. July 27, 2009: Deadline for states to implement AWA.
- July 2009: After every state has failed to comply with AWA, the deadline was extended one year. July 2010: Deadline was extended yet again after very few states were considered compliant.
- July 27, 2011: Final deadline for SORNA implementation, further extensions would not be granted.
**Content Last Updated 5/14/2012**
***"This website is for informational purposes only. Should you have a question regarding a specific statute, please seek the advice of counsel for your agency."***
Pennsylvania has been not been fully compliant with the federal law since its passage. The immediate penalty for being non-compliant has been a reduction of Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funding allocated to state and local criminal justice entities for the provision of essential criminal justice services including but not limited to:
- Pre-trial diversion projects that reduce unnecessary prison admissions of appropriate, non-violent offenders, resulting in reduced taxpayer savings;
- Problem-solving courts such as Drug, DUI, Mental Health and Veteran’s Courts that provide judicial and team-based supervision of offenders who work to overcome their behavioral health issues and greatly reduce the likelihood of recidivism;
- Intensive supervision and effective management of offenders on probation or parole; and,
- Re-entry programming for offenders to provide education, treatment, counseling, housing and evidence-based programming to address chronic criminal involvement issues.
However, the greatest ill-effect suffered by Pennsylvania’s non-compliance with the federal Adam Walsh Act is that it renders the state registration system less strict than many other states, including some of our immediate neighbors, who have come into compliance with the federal requirements or working to become compliant. This means that those states have a greater opportunity to effectively identify and manage this group of offenders and provide people with information to help keep their children and communities safe.
As long as Pennsylvania registration and notification system is less strict than the federal mandate, we run the risk of becoming a safe haven for these offenders who are savvy to the new laws and work to avoid detection and management so that they may continue to prey upon potential victims. Bringing Pennsylvania into compliance with the Federal Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act means that Pennsylvania will be as tough as our neighboring states, if not tougher, about the registration and management of this group of offenders. It means that Pennsylvania will become a part of a larger federal database of offenders, which is particularly important as offenders move from one state to another. Ultimately, it enhances the overall safety of our children and our communities.
Impact of SORNA on Pennsylvania
- The law required that all states implement SORNA requirements within 3 years, or by July 27, 2009;
- A reduction of 10 % of Bryne Justice Assistance Grant (“JAG”)funds was authorized for any state that fails to substantially implement SORNA;
- JAG annual appropriations to Pennsylvania is $million which led to a reduction in funding of $ annually;
- Some people have been concerned that non-compliance with strict federal registration requirements would result on Pennsylvania becoming a “safe haven” for sex offenders.
**Content Last Updated 5/14/2012**
***"This website is for informational purposes only. Should you have a question regarding a specific statute, please seek the advice of counsel for your agency."***
- The following information is required to be placed in a jurisdiction’s sex offender registry:
- Criminal History
- Date of Birth
- DNA Sample
- Driver’s License or Identification Card
- Employer Information
- Fingerprints
- Internet Identifiers
- Name
- Palm Prints
- Passport and Immigration Documents
- Phone Numbers
- Photograph
- Physical Description
- Professional Licensing Information
- Residence Information
- School Information
- Social Security Number
- Temporary Lodging Information
- Text of Registration Offense
- Vehicle Information
- Below is a list of the types of registration information that jurisdictions must include on their public sex offender websites to satisfy the requirements for SORNA implementation. The list of informational items that jurisdictions must include on their public sex offender websites is as follows:
- Current Offense: The sex offense for which the offender is currently required to register and any other sex offense for which the sex offender has been convicted.
- Employer address: The address of any place where the sex offender is an employee.
- Name: The name of the sex offender, including any aliases.
- Photograph: A current photograph of the offender.
- Physical description: A physical description of the offender.
- Resident Address: The address of the sex offender, including any information about where the offender "habitually lives".
- School address: The address of any place where the sex offender attends school.
- Vehicle(s) license plate number and description.
- Jurisdictions must exempt five types of information from disclosure. These exemptions only constrain jurisdictions in relation to the information made available on their publicly accessible sex offender websites. It does not limit the discretion of jurisdictions to disclose these types of information in other contexts, such as to law enforcement. The mandatory exempted four types of information are:
- The victim’s identity,
- The Social Security number of the sex offender,
- Any reference to arrests of the sex offender that did not result in conviction,
- Passport and immigration document numbers, and
- Internet Identifiers.
- There are also four optional exemptions, which apply to information that jurisdictions have the discretion to exempt from their public websites. These are:
- Any information about a tier I sex offender convicted of an offense other than a specified offense against a minor.
- The name of an employer of the sex offender,
- The name of an educational institution where the sex offender is a student,
- Any other information which the Attorney General allows to be exempted.
**Content Last Updated 5/14/2012**
***"This website is for informational purposes only. Should you have a question regarding a specific statute, please seek the advice of counsel for your agency."***
**Content Last Updated 5/14/2012**
***"This website is for informational purposes only. Should you have a question regarding a specific statute, please seek the advice of counsel for your agency."***