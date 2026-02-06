Harrisburg, PA — Nonpublic schools, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel providers across Pennsylvania can now apply for $20.7 million in state funding to boost safety and security and improve mental health services. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the availability of Targeted School Safety Grants for Nonpublic Schools Program funding that helps address school violence and school mental health, as well as bolster school security, including costs associated with training and compensation of school security personnel.
"Promoting safer schools and communities is a core part of PCCD’s mission," said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. "By maintaining funding for the Targeted School Safety Grants funding in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support Pennsylvania schools in creating more secure and supportive learning environments for students. I strongly encourage eligible applicants to submit proposals to take advantage of this funding."
This latest round of funding was provided by the FY 2025-26 state budget signed by Governor Shapiro, which provided a total of more than $120 million in state school safety and security and mental health funding. In December 2025, PCCD made $100 million in FY 2025-26 School Safety and Mental Health Grants funding available to public school entities. Since 2023, PCCD has awarded more than $37 million through 370 Targeted School Safety grant awards.
Governor Shapiro’s latest budget proposal continues an investment of $111 million for school safety and mental health supports, including $11 million to continue the Targeted School Safety grant program next fiscal year.
25-26 Targeted School Safety for Nonpublic Schools Funding Announcement
Eligible entities
Eligible nonpublic schools are eligible to apply, including approved private schools, diocese schools, licensed private academic schools, nonpublic/non-licensed schools, and private residential rehabilitation institutions. Municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel third-party vendors are also eligible to apply for grant funding to provide school security personnel services for public school entities and nonpublic schools.
Eligible uses
Eligible applicants can request up to $75,000 over a two-year project period for a variety of activities and strategies allowed under Section 1306-B(j) of the PA Public School Code to improve school safety, security, and mental health, including:
- Costs associated with training and compensation of school security personnel, including school police officers, school resource officers, and/or school security guards who have completed qualification and training requirements in accordance with state law.
- Safety and security assessments.
- Mental health supports, including counseling, trauma-informed approaches, and suicide prevention programs.
- Training and professional development to address school safety and behavioral health.
- Physical security enhancements, including technology and equipment.
- Training and resources to support behavioral threat assessment teams. Other programs and activities necessary for schools to meet PCCD’s Baseline Criteria or address findings from a recently completed assessment.
Deadline to apply
Eligible entities must submit applications through PCCD’s Egrants System by Monday, March 30, 2026. Awards are intended to be approved by PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee in June 2026.
Learn more
PCCD will be posting a pre-recorded informational webinar for prospective applicants and additional resources on its Active Funding Announcements webpage. Questions regarding the program and the application process should be forwarded to RA-CD-TARGETEDSS@pa.gov. For more information, visit PCCD’s School Safety & Security webpage.