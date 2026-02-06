Harrisburg, PA — Nonpublic schools, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel providers across Pennsylvania can now apply for $20.7 million in state funding to boost safety and security and improve mental health services. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the availability of Targeted School Safety Grants for Nonpublic Schools Program funding that helps address school violence and school mental health, as well as bolster school security, including costs associated with training and compensation of school security personnel.

"Promoting safer schools and communities is a core part of PCCD’s mission," said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. "By maintaining funding for the Targeted School Safety Grants funding in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support Pennsylvania schools in creating more secure and supportive learning environments for students. I strongly encourage eligible applicants to submit proposals to take advantage of this funding."

This latest round of funding was provided by the FY 2025-26 state budget signed by Governor Shapiro, which provided a total of more than $120 million in state school safety and security and mental health funding. In December 2025, PCCD made $100 million in FY 2025-26 School Safety and Mental Health Grants funding available to public school entities. Since 2023, PCCD has awarded more than $37 million through 370 Targeted School Safety grant awards.

Governor Shapiro’s latest budget proposal continues an investment of $111 million for school safety and mental health supports, including $11 million to continue the Targeted School Safety grant program next fiscal year.