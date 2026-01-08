Philadelphia, PA — Today, during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) hosted a roundtable discussion at The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army with state and local leaders, advocates, and survivors to discuss statewide efforts to strengthen resources for victims of human trafficking and to highlight the positive work being done in the Philadelphia region and beyond.

PCCD partnered with Villanova’s Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation to launch a new, centralized website with resources designed to empower communities in the fight against human trafficking. The hub brings together trusted information, trauma-informed training, and practical resources for first responders, service providers, and members of the public working to prevent exploitation and support survivors. The new website can be found at pa.gov/HumanTrafficking.