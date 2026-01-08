Philadelphia, PA — Today, during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) hosted a roundtable discussion at The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army with state and local leaders, advocates, and survivors to discuss statewide efforts to strengthen resources for victims of human trafficking and to highlight the positive work being done in the Philadelphia region and beyond.
PCCD partnered with Villanova’s Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation to launch a new, centralized website with resources designed to empower communities in the fight against human trafficking. The hub brings together trusted information, trauma-informed training, and practical resources for first responders, service providers, and members of the public working to prevent exploitation and support survivors. The new website can be found at pa.gov/HumanTrafficking.
Many people believe, ‘human trafficking could never happen to me,’ but the reality is that it can affect anyone, anywhere. The fight against trafficking begins with coordination and working together to raise awareness of the warning signs, making sure people know where and how to report, strengthening support for survivors, and holding perpetrators accountable,” said Kathy Buckley, Director of PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services. “That’s the goal of our new website and the purpose of this conversation today— shining a light on organizations leading this work and ensuring that all across Pennsylvania, every individual knows there are people and resources dedicated to combating all forms of exploitation.”
While human trafficking is a consistent problem, it’s crucial that we act now for the many national and international events coming to Pennsylvania in 2026, which could lead to an increase in trafficking. We’ve acted in the House with my bill that would increase trafficking awareness training for lodging employees, but it takes all of us to stand up for victims and be vigilant in prevention,” said state Representative Regina Young, D-Phila./Delaware, prime sponsor of H.B. 1286.
It is a privilege to work with the leaders in Pennsylvania to strengthen our Commonwealth’s collective response to Human Trafficking,” said Shea Rhodes, Director and Co-Founder, Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation. “Ensuring that victims and survivors are supported while holding perpetrators accountable is at the core of the CSE Institute’s mission and can only be fulfilled through collaboration. Participating in these critical discussions with survivors, our community partners, social service providers, policymakers, and those in the criminal justice system is the only way to ensure progress is being made toward eradicating this insidious crime. I remain committed to working across systems to identify and implement effective solutions for the complex crime of Human Trafficking.”
At New Day, The Salvation Army’s anti-trafficking initiative in Philadelphia, we provide survivors with trauma-informed, survivor-centered services that address immediate safety, housing stability, and long-term healing,” said Kelly Devlin, Director of Social Services, The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army. “Human trafficking thrives in silence, which is why strong partnerships like the Philadelphia Anti-Trafficking Coalition and resources such as PCCD’s new website are essential. Together, we are strengthening identification, coordination, and access to care, ensuring survivors are connected quickly to compassionate support."
Today’s discussion also highlighted the work of the Philadelphia Anti-Trafficking Coalition (PATC), a partnership of social service organizations, government entities, and law enforcement agencies committed to addressing human trafficking throughout the Philadelphia region. The PATC reports a 23% increase in identified human trafficking survivors in Philadelphia in 2024-25 compared to the previous year. Most cases (59%) involved sex trafficking, followed by labor trafficking (34%), with food, legal aid, housing, therapy, medical care, and education noted as the most expressed needs of survivors
These figures are especially concerning because they reflect only survivors who were identified and engaged in social services,” said Natalie Proud, Chair of the Philadelphia Anti-Trafficking Coalition and Program Director, Covenant House. “Human trafficking remains largely hidden, and many victims go undetected by law enforcement and service providers. As a result, these numbers likely represent only a fraction of the true scope of trafficking in Philadelphia.”
Supporting survivors of trafficking is not a matter of “rescue” but is a comprehensive approach that needs to involve all sectors of society,” said Heather LaRocca, Divisional Social Services Director, The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army. “The healing journey is lifelong, and it is imperative for survivors to receive trauma-informed, survivor-centered services including housing, living wage, ongoing therapy, and justice when they desire it.”
The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to supporting victims and survivors of crime, including individuals impacted by human trafficking, by investing $14 million in Pennsylvania’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program over the past two state budgets to help individuals and their families with financial assistance in the aftermath of victimization.
Additionally, the Administration restructured Pennsylvania’s Anti-Human Trafficking Workgroup under PCCD’s leadership to guide four subcommittees focused on training and education, the role of law enforcement, victim services, and outreach/public awareness.
I encourage anyone who has been victimized— please reach out for help,” Buckley said. “There are victim service programs that can help connect you with support and critical resources like therapy, counseling, and more. You deserve support, and you do not have to deal with the traumatic aftermath of trafficking alone.”
If you or someone you care about needs help or if you would like to report suspected trafficking, visit pa.gov/HumanTrafficking.