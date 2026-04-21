The federal Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act passed the U.S. House in January, but it’s still awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate.

In September 2025, Davis sent a letter to Pennsylvania’s 17 representatives and two U.S. senators, urging them to authorize at least $1.9 billion in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding through this fiscal year’s budget, as well as asking them to sign on to accompanying legislation that would stabilize the federal Crime Victims Fund.