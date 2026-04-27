HARRISBURG, PA – Earlier this month Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who serves as chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), announced the latest round of grant award winners for the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) programs, with 177 projects receiving more than $65 million in total funding.
VIP funding supports community-based efforts to reduce violence, while BOOST grants support afterschool and summer programs that keep young people safe and provide them with enrichment opportunities. This is the second year for BOOST funding, which the Shapiro-Davis Administration first proposed in the 2024-25 state budget.
Here’s what national organizations are saying about Pennsylvania’s work to keep communities and kids safe:
“Pennsylvania is establishing a national blueprint for how states can effectively partner with their communities to build a safer future,” said Michael-Sean Spence, managing director of Community Safety Initiatives at Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and creator of the Everytown Community Safety Fund. “To truly interrupt the cycle of violence, we must empower the local leaders on the front lines every day. This $65 million investment in the VIP and BOOST programs provides the long-term stability these organizations need to reach those at highest risk and prevent violence before it happens.”
“As a former member of an organization that received a VIP grant, I know firsthand that these grants more than fund programs, they open doors for young people in North Philadelphia to see possibilities beyond their circumstances and step into purpose, healing, and new skills,” said Marion Wilson, Senior Manager of Mid-Atlantic Combating Crime Guns Initiative for Brady. “Real investment in our youth does not just change a moment, it creates opportunities that keep blessing communities long after the work has begun. It is incredible to see the Shapiro-Davis Administration invest in these crucial programs at such a high level.”
“Pennsylvania’s BOOST grants are helping keep the lights on and the doors open at the afterschool and summer programs that students and families throughout the state rely on,” said Jodi Grant, Executive Director of the Afterschool Alliance. “These programs have a strong track record of engaging young people, making learning fun, and providing enriching activities during the hours when schools are closed and students are more likely to be victims of crime or to engage in risky behaviors. BOOST grants help students succeed in school and in life, and support families and the state’s economy. We applaud Lieutenant Governor Davis and the Shapiro-Davis Administration for continuing this wise investment in Pennsylvania’s young people – and its future.”
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