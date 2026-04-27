HARRISBURG, PA – Earlier this month Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who serves as chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), announced the latest round of grant award winners for the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) programs, with 177 projects receiving more than $65 million in total funding.

VIP funding supports community-based efforts to reduce violence, while BOOST grants support afterschool and summer programs that keep young people safe and provide them with enrichment opportunities. This is the second year for BOOST funding, which the Shapiro-Davis Administration first proposed in the 2024-25 state budget.