State Veterans Programs

Pennsylvania Veterans in Agriculture | PA Department of Agriculture
Pennsylvania Veteran Farming Network | Non-Profit Partner
Agricultural Business Development Center | PA Department of Agriculture
Agriculture Linked Investment Program (Agri-Link) | PA Treasury Department
Apply for an Agriculture Linked (Agri-Link) Investment | PA Department of Agriculture
Apply for a Fresh Food Financing Grant | PA Department of Agriculture
Apply for the Pennsylvania Agriculture Veteran Grant | PA Department of Agriculture
Apply for the Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grant | PA Department of Agriculture
Beginning Farmer Tax Credit | PA Department of Community and Economic Development
PA Preferred – Homegrown by Heroes | PA Department of Agriculture
PA Preferred – Homegrown by Heroes Webinars | Penn State University
Military and Veterans Affairs | PA Office of Attorney General
Consumer Resources | PA Department of Banking & Securities
Cybersecurity Resources | PA Department of Banking & Securities
Elder Abuse and Neglect | PA Office of Victims' Services
File a Complaint About a Financial Entity or Professional | PA Department of Banking & Securities
File a Consumer Complaint | PA Office of Attorney General
File a Scams Complaint | PA Office of Attorney General
Identity Theft | PA Office of Victims' Services
Pension Poaching | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Report Identy Theft | PA Department of Revenue
Report Suspected Abuse of a Disabled Adult | PA Department of Human Services
Report Suspected Abuse of an Older Adult | PA Department of Aging
County Directors of Veterans Affairs | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
County and Municipal Health Departments | PA Department of Health
County Assistance Offices | PA Department of Human Services
County Drug and Alcohol Offices | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
County Mental Health Offices | PA Department of Human Services
PA Area Agencies on Aging | PA Department of Aging
PA Public Housing Authorities | US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Apply for DeafBlind Support Service Provider | PA Department of Human Services
Apply for Amputee/Paralyzed Veteran’s Pension | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Apply for Blind Veteran’s Pension | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Apply for Disabled Veterans' Real Estate Tax Exemption | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Apply for State Blind Pension | PA Department of Human Services
Apply for Vocational Rehabilitation Services | PA Department of Labor & Industry
Assistance for Voters with Disabilities | PA Department of State
Assistive Technology | PA Department of Human Services
Medicaid for Older People and People with Disabilities | PA Department of Human Services
See also, Veterans Brief: Maximizing Benefits with an ABLE Account
PA ABLE Savings Program | PA Treasury Department
PA Telecommunications Relay Services | PA Public Utility Commission
Pennsylvania Caregiver Support Program | PA Department of Aging
Veterans Resource Guide | Disability Rights Pennsylvania
Services for Residents with Visual, Physical, or Reading Disabilities | PA State Library
Ready PA | PA Emergency Management Agency
Apply for Post-Disaster Assistance | PA Emergency Management Agency
Apply for Replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance | PA Department of Human Services
Disaster Recovery in Pennsylvania | PA Department of Community and Economic Development
Donate to Help Pennsylvania Veterans | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Donate Any Amount of Your Tax Return to Support PA Military and Veterans | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Veterans Home Residents’ Welfare Funds | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Purchase Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring our Women Veterans PA License Plates | PA Department of Transportation
Disabled and Severely Disabled Veteran License Plates | PA Department of Transportation
Disabled Parking Placards and Registration Plates | PA Department of Transportation
Drivers’ License Veterans Designation | PA Department of Transportation
Drivers’ License Veterans Designation (Commercial) | PA Department of Transportation
Military and Veterans Registration Plates | PA Department of Transportation
Military CDL Test Waiver | PA Department of Transportation
Military Status Endorsement for PA Driver's License | PA Department of Transportation
Registration and Title Fee Waiver for Eligible Veterans | PA Department of Transportation
Veterans Education | PA Department of Education
Aid for Military and PA National Guard | PA Higher Education Assistance Agency
Children of POW/MIA Soldiers Grant Program | PA Higher Education Assistance Agency
Educational Gratuity Program | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Keystone Scholars | PA Treasury Department
Operation Recognition: High School Diplomas for PA Veterans | PA Department of Education
PA 529 Savings Accounts | PA Treasury Department
PA National Guard Military Family Education Program | Valley Forge Military College - The Military College of Pennsylvania
PA National Guard Survivor's Tuition Waiver Program | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Postsecondary Educational Gratuity Program | PA Higher Education Assistance Agency
Veterans & Military Members | PA State System of Higher Education
Put Your Military Experience to Work in PA | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania CareerLink® for Veterans | PA Department of Labor & Industry
Careers at Pennsylvania Veterans Homes | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Free Job Training with SkillUp™ PA | PA Department of Labor & Industry
Military and Veterans Professional Licensure | PA Department of State
Pennsylvania Veterans in Transportation | PA Department of Transportation
Veterans’ Preference | PA Office of Administration
Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service Members | PA Department of Labor & Industry
Burial and Cremation Assistance | PA Department of Human Services
Childcare Assistance | PA Department of Human Services
Diversion Assistance (Moving to Independence) | PA Department of Human Services
Emergency Rental Assistance | PA Department of Human Services
Food Assistance | PA Department of Human Services
Home Heating and Energy Assistance | PA Department of Human Services
Home Purchase Assistance | PA Housing Finance Agency
Homeowners' Emergency Mortgage Assistance | PA Housing Finance Agency
Medical Assistance (Medicaid) | PA Department of Human Services
Military Family Relief Assistance | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Pharmaceutical Assistance for the Elderly | PA Department of Aging
Post-Disaster Assistance | PA Emergency Management Agency
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families | PA Department of Human Services
Transportation Assistance | PA Department of Transportation
Veterans' Temporary Assistance | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Passed by Congress in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act – Coming Soon
County Veterans Service Officer Grants | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Act 66 Veterans Service Officer Grants | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Veterans’ Trust Fund Grants | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Participate in the Burial Honors Program | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Pennie—PA's Official Health Insurance Marketplace | PA Health Insurance Exchange Authority
Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) | PA Department of Human Services
COBRA and Mini-COBRA Insurance | PA Department of Insurance
Medicaid | PA Department of Human Services
Medical Marijuana Program | PA Department of Health
Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight | PA Department of Aging
Prescription Drug Take-Back Program | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
State Health Centers | PA Department of Health
Disability Rights Pennsylvania | Private Partner
Free Notarization of Military and Veterans Affairs Documents | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Incarcerated Veterans Services | PA Department of Corrections
Legal Services in Pennsylvania | PA Department of Human Services
Lawyers Saluting Veterans Program | Pennsylvania Bar Association
Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic | Penn State Dickinson Law School
Veterans Law Project | University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School
Veterans Law Clinic | Widener School of Law (Wilmington, DE)
Veterans Treatment Courts | Judicial System of PA
Volunteer to be a Veteran Mentor in Veterans Court | Judicial System of PA
Pennsylvania Veterans Homes | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Alternatives to Nursing Homes | PA Department of Human Services
Housing Programs for Older Adults | PA Department of Aging
Living Independence for the Elderly | PA Department of Human Services
Long-Term Care Services | PA Department of Human Services
Medicaid and Payment of Long-Term Services | PA Department of Human Services
Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences | PA Department of Human Services
Veterans and Military Family Resources | PA Department of Human Services
Behavioral Health | PA Department of Human Services
Crisis Intervention | PA Department of Human Services
County Drug and Alcohol Offices | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
County Mental Health Offices | PA Department of Human Services
Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Halfway Houses | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Fairweather Lodge for Veterans | PA Department of Human Services
Find Compulsive and Problem Gambling Treatment | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Find Local Drug and Alcohol Treatment and Support | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Find Mental Health Services | PA Department of Human Services
Get Gambling Addiction Help | PA Gaming Control Board
Opioid Use Disorder Resources for Individuals and Families | PA Department of Health
Prescription Drug Take-Back Program | PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Suicide Prevention | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Military Records Request Program | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Request a Veteran's Military Record | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Ancestry Pennsylvania | PA State Archives
Military Records Research | PA State Archives
Search Unclaimed Property for Military Decorations | PA Treasury Department
America250PA | Start Here, America Did!
Disabled Veteran Hunting and Trapping Licenses | PA Game Commission
Special Waterfowl Hunting Days for Veterans and Military | PA Game Commission
Disabled Veteran Fishing Licenses | PA Fish and Boat Commission
Disabled Veteran Camping Discounts at PA State Parks | PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Get Outdoors PA | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Visit PA | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap Outdoor Recreation and Hunting | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Pennsylvania Military History Trail | PA Historical and Museum Commission
Pennsylvania Military Museum | PA Historical and Museum Commission
Pennsylvania National Guard Military Museum | Private Partner
Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Pennsylvania Veterans Museum | Private Partner
Statewide Library Card Program | PA State Library
Disabled Veterans' Real Estate Tax Exemption | PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Military Pay for PA Personal Income Tax Purposes | PA Department of Revenue
Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program| PA Department of Revenue
Track My Rebate or Refund | PA Department of Revenue
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (Free Tax Preparation) | PA 211
Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit | PA Department of Revenue
Apply to Become a Poll Worker| PA Department of State
Assistance for Voters with Disabilities | PA Department of State
Fact Sheet for PA National Guard Voters | PA Department of State
Fact Sheet for Voters in Long-Term Care | PA Department of State
Find Your Polling Place | PA Department of State
Information for Military and Overseas Voters | PA Department of State
Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | PA Department of State