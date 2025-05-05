There are different types of overseas voters.



Different rules, options, and deadlines apply depending on which kind of overseas voter you are. What are the different types of voters covered here?

Voters in the armed services who are stationed abroad or in an area outside of their precinct; Individuals registered to vote in Pennsylvania but who reside overseas; and So-called “federal voters," who live overseas and are not registered to vote in the Commonwealth and, therefore, may only participate in elections for federal offices (President, Vice President, U.S. Senator, and Representative in Congress).

How do I know if I'm an “overseas civilian voter" or a “federal voter"?

The key difference between an overseas civilian voter and a federal voter is whether or not the voter plans to return to live in Pennsylvania. For example, a person studying or working abroad, but who considers Pennsylvania their home and plans to return to Pennsylvania sometime after their academic term or employment ends, is an overseas voter who may register in the Commonwealth. A Pennsylvanian who has left and made their new home in another country is a federal voter.

What are the differences in what federal voters and overseas voters can do?

Overseas civilian voters may register to vote in the Commonwealth and vote in every contest for their election district. Federal voters may not register, but they may request a federal ballot that includes only federal offices (not state ones).

To register to vote, military and civilian overseas voters can:

Federal voters cannot register.

How do I apply for an absentee ballot?



Overseas civilian voters, military voters, and federal voters may vote using an absentee ballot that you get by mail.

For military voters and overseas civilian voters, your absentee ballot request form must arrive at your county election office before Election Day. This means you must mail your application early enough so it arrives on time.

Federal voters, military voters, and overseas civilian voters may request an absentee ballot in several ways. The easiest way is to complete and send a Federal Post Card Application form to your county election office. Members of the military may also send in a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot to your county election office. Voters can also:

Use any official absentee ballot application form to request an absentee ballot.

Request that the state email an absentee ballot application to your email. Send an email from the account where you want to receive the email to stsvcuocavaabs@pa.gov.

Request that the state mail you a paper absentee ballot application. Send an email to ST-UOCAVAQues@pa.gov..

For federal voters, your absentee ballot request must be received by your county election office by the Tuesday before Election Day—the same deadline for requesting standard domestic absentee ballots. Federal voters may use an absentee ballot application or request a federal ballot by:

Complete and send a Federal Post Card Application form to your County Election Office.

Complete and send-in a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot form to your County Election Office.

Only you or an adult member of your immediate family may submit your application for an absentee ballot.​

How can I get my absentee ballot by email?

You can get an absentee ballot by email if you request to do so. To request that your ballot gets sent to you by email, you have several options. You can:

Mark the box that says email preference in block 5 on your Federal Post Card Application form (Federal Form Number 76).

Contact your local county election office by email or phone.

Look for an email telling you that your ballot is ready. Then you can download your ballot from www.pavoterservices.pa.gov. ​