File a complaint about a financial entity or professional

Overview
The DoBS Consumer Services Office provides courteous and timely responses to consumer inquiries and complaints with an objective to respond within 10 days of receipt. Inquiries and complaints can be filed online through the DoBS Portal or by calling the toll-free helpline 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657). Agency staff track all inquiries, complaints and resolutions received.
The department encourages the consumer to first attempt to resolve their issue directly with the financial institution or individual business entity before contacting our office.
The department will make every effort to help address consumer complaints through facilitation with the entity (s) involved and/or referrals with the appropriate regulator(s); however, there is no guarantee that the matter can or will be resolved.
NOTE: If you are a licensee, representative or employee of a regulated financial entity, or seeking to engage in a financial activity, your inquiry must be directed to your corresponding program area (Banking, Non-Bank Licensees or Securities).
Resources
The following contains common issue categories and resources to help with some of the most frequently asked questions.
Banks are either state chartered or federally chartered. DoBS regulates banks that are chartered in Pennsylvania.
To research by bank or to research a non state-chartered bank, use FDIC BankFind or call the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) at 1.877.275.3342.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks, federal savings associations, and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks. The OCC can also be reached at 800-613-6743.
Credit unions are either state chartered or federally chartered. DoBS regulates credit unions that are chartered in Pennsylvania.
If not a PA state-chartered credit union or for additional information and to research by credit union, use the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Research site, call NCUA at 1 (800) 755-1030, or visit MyCreditUnion.gov. Complaints about a federally-chartered credit union can be filed with the NCUA Consumer Assistance Form.
In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is dedicated to making sure consumers are treated fairly by banks, lenders, and other financial institutions. Online they outline resources to report suspected misconduct to the CFPB or you can call the CFPB at 855-411-2372.
A trust company is a corporation authorized to handle assets for the benefit of others and does not have commercial banking powers. Trust companies are not insured by the FDIC.
DoBS regulates trust companies that are chartered in Pennsylvania which can be researched using the PA Financial Institutions Search.
For national non-depository trust companies, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) charters, regulates, and supervises all national institutions. The OCC can also be reached by phone at 800-613-6743.
In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is dedicated to making sure consumers are treated fairly by banks, lenders, and other financial institutions. Online they outline resources to report suspected misconduct to the CFPB or you can call the CFPB at 855-411-2372.
Non-Depository licensees that DoBS regulate include:
- Motor Vehicle Finance Companies,
- Installment Sellers,
- Sales Finance,
- Consumer Discount Companies, and
- Collector-Repossessors
Licensed Consumer Lenders that are licensed are searchable on PA Financial Institutions Search or by calling the 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657)
Non-Depository registrants that DoBS regulate include:
- Check Cashers,
- Debt Management Services,
- Debt Settlement Services,
- Money Transmitters,
- Mortgage Broker/Lender/Servicer/Discount/Originators, and
- Pawnbrokers
Regulated non-depository registrants ran be researched using the NMLS Consumer Access.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is dedicated to making sure consumers are treated fairly by banks, lenders and other financial institutions. Report potential industry misconduct to the CFPB.
Under state law, all securities must be registered with the Department of Banking and Securities for sale in Pennsylvania unless the security is exempt, the securities transaction is exempt or the security is a federally covered security.
Visit the Registered Securities page to research Securities offerings registered by DoBS.
To see if a security is registered with Pennsylvania, use the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) EDGAR advanced search. Further research is also available from the SEC about company filings, including a Company and Person Lookup, and suspicious wrongdoing can be reported to the SEC.
Information about securities offerings can also be found on the Corporation Finance page.
Broker Dealers
Broker dealers can be a person or a company in the business of buying and selling securities, operating as both a broker and a dealer, depending on the transaction. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) maintains an online database called BrokerCheck that you can use to research people and firms that sell stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other securities or call the FINRA Hotline at 1 (800) 289-9999.
It can be hard to understand the letters that investment professionals sometimes use after their name as a professional designation (e.g. CFA or CAS). FINRA has a Professional Designations tool to help or call the FINRA Hotline at 1 (800) 289-9999.
FINRA offers additional services including:
- File a complaint or (240) 386-HELP (4357)
- Helpline for Seniors or 844-57-HELPS (844-574-3577)
- Dispute Resolution Services or (212) 858-4200
Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) works to restore customer cash and securities left in the hands of bankrupt or otherwise financially troubled brokerage firms. View the list of SIPC Members or call (202) 371-8300 for more information.
Investment Advisers
Investment advisers are firms or individuals compensated for advising investors on the purchase, sale or value of securities.
- To research investment advisory firms and their representatives who provide investment advice, you can use the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) website or call the SEC’s Investor Information Service phone number 1 (800) 732-0330.
- Reports on registered investment advisors can be found at IAPD - Investmemt Advisor Public Disclosure
- To research financial professionals who trade futures, options on futures, and foreign currency (Forex), Check Registration & Backgrounds Before You Trade or call the National Futures Association (NFA) at 1-866-366-2382.
- File a complaint or tip with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
Annuities
- You can research insurance professionals who offer annuities and other insurance products through the PA Insurance Department or call 1 (877) 881-6388.
- Visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Insurance Search to research insurance companies before purchasing annuities or other insurance products. You can also call NAIC at (816) 783-3200.
Other Securities Information
To research securities offered via registered funding portals, such as crowdfunding, visit the FINRA website or call the hotline at 1 (800) 289-9999.
If your issue involves identity theft
Suspected identity theft should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission's Identity Theft website and the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Everyone, regardless of whether they have been a victim of identity theft, is entitled to one free copy of their credit report. Request your free credit report or call 1 (877) 322-8228.
Banks and credit unions use ChexSystems reports to evaluate applications for banking services. To request a free copy of your ChexSystems report, call 800.428.9623.
If your issue involves possible unfair and deceptive conduct
PA Office of Attorney General (OAG) investigates trade practices in the distribution, financing and furnishing of goods and services for possible unfair and deceptive conduct in PA. Submit a complaint online or call (717) 787-9707 or (800) 441-2555.
If your issue involves suspected elder abuse
Suspected senior citizen financial abuse can also be reported to PA OAG at 1 (866) 623-2137 or by emailing seniors@attorneygeneral.gov or by submitting a senior protection complaint.
More information about issues involving elderly, please visit the PA Department of Aging's website.
If your issue involves a student loan
The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA)’s Office of Consumer Advocacy Office of Consumer Advocacy has a list of resources on its website which includes contact information.
If your issue involves taxes
PA Department of Revenue can help with frequently asked related to taxes, filing a return, making tax appeals, getting business help or taxpayer relief and so much more.
If your issue involves unclaimed property
The PA Treasury Department reunites owners and heirs with unclaimed property. You can search for unclaimed property online or contact them at TUPmail@PATreasury.gov or by calling 800-222-2046.
Are you looking for insurance products?
You can research insurance professionals who offer annuities and other insurance products on the PA Insurance Department's website by searching “Find a Professional” or by calling 877-881-6388.
In addition, you can research insurance companies before purchasing annuities or other insurance products on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) website or by calling the NAIC at 816-783-8200.
Are you a Veteran?
The PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) would like to connect with you about the programs and services available. Join the Veterans Registry.
Did not get the answer you needed from your provider or through the above resources?
You can file a complaint with the DoBS Consumer Services Office select the DoBS Portal or call 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657)
Looking for a flyer on Consumer Protection to share?
Download our consumer resources external flyer
Please note, the Department of Banking & Securities cannot provide legal advice. Should you believe that your situation warrants legal counsel, you could contact the Pennsylvania Bar Association for an attorney referral or call 1 (800) 932-0311.
Contact us
You may call the Consumer Services Office between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST Monday through Friday at 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657).