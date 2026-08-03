Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

The Front Line Podcast
Join us on the front line for The Front Line Podcast
Whether you are a veteran, service member, military family member, or a dedicated advocate, this podcast speaks directly to your experience. We sit down with influential leaders across the commonwealth who are on the front lines fighting to improve the lives of those who served. So, march into the fray with us as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, navigating the high-speed operational tempo of military and veterans affairs.
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August 03, 2026 Shapiro Administration Secures 15% Funding Increase for Educational Gratuity Program, Expanding Support for the Children of Pennsylvania’s Veterans
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July 21, 2026 Shapiro Administration Urges Eligible Veterans in Need to Seek Support Through the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program
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July 08, 2026 Shapiro Administration Helps Veterans Locate Lost Paperwork Needed to Apply for Military Benefits
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June 25, 2026 Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize State Partnership in Philadelphia
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June 15, 2026 Free, Guided Tours of Rare Regal Fritillary Butterfly Habitat Offered at Fort Indiantown Gap
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June 12, 2026 Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy for At-Risk Teens Graduates First Class of 2026, Offering Life Skills and Career Preparation
Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002