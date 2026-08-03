Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    One Team, One Mission

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

    Veteran Records Requests
    PA VETConnect
    The PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    Contact Us!

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs serves together as a diverse team of professionals providing innovative care and outreach services to nearly 700,000 veterans.  DMVA partners with governmental and non-governmental agencies to ensure the health, safety, and care of veterans and their families.  Simultaneously, we recruit, retain, and invest in a diverse physically and mentally resilient workforce (civilians and service members) to ensure the readiness of the Pennsylvania National Guard in order to respond the needs of the Commonwealth and Nation when called upon.

    About DMVA

    The Front Line Podcast

    Join us on the front line for The Front Line Podcast

    Whether you are a veteran, service member, military family member, or a dedicated advocate, this podcast speaks directly to your experience. We sit down with influential leaders across the commonwealth who are on the front lines fighting to improve the lives of those who served. So, march into the fray with us as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, navigating the high-speed operational tempo of military and veterans affairs.

    Watch or Listen to The Front Line Podcast

    Veterans Affairs

    Explore PA VETConnect Resources

    State Veterans Programs

    State Veterans Programs

    Federal Veterans Programs

    Federal Veterans Programs

    Submit a Records Request

    Submit a Records Request
    Veterans Crisis Line Logo Dial 988 then Press 1.

    Veterans Crisis Line

    Call the Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988, press 1

    View Veterans Crisis Line Website

    Veterans Homes

    Delaware Valley Veterans' Home

    Delaware Valley Veterans' Home

    Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center

    Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center

    Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home

    Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home

    Soldiers' and Sailors' Home

    Soldiers' and Sailors' Home

    Southeastern Veterans' Center

    Southeastern Veterans' Center

    Southwestern Veterans' Center

    Southwestern Veterans' Center

    Press Releases