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    Enviornmental Management

    Fort Indiantown Gap – Former Landfill

    • 1.     Record of Decision – November 2014: View Here
    • 2.    Remedial Action Completion Report – May 2017: View Here
    • 3.    First Five-Year Review Report – May 2025: View Here
    • 4.    Environmental Covenant - August 2025: View Here
    • 5.    Final Closure Certification - August 2025: View Here   

    All final clean-up documents are available for review online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.

    Contact Info for BEM Office:

    Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager

    droneal@pa.gov

    717-861-2339

    Or

    Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist

    schelius@pa.gov

    717-820-2041

    Building 0-11

    Service & Wiley Roads

    Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003

     

     