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    Keystone State Challenge Academy

    Become a Flash Mentor

    Are you a trustworthy, caring, and committed adult looking to make a positive impact in the lives of young people? The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is seeking dedicated volunteers to mentor youth ages 16-18. 

    Why Volunteer to be a Mentor?

    The Keystone State ChalleNGE Academy (KSCA) is more than just a 22-week residential Leadership Academy—our commitment to our graduates extends far beyond the classroom. Through our 24-month post-residential phase, we provide ongoing mentorship and career support by connecting graduates with KSCA staff, Flash Mentors, employers, recruiters, and educational institutions.

    MentorPRO, Platform

    We are proud to partner with MentorPRO, an evidence-based mentoring platform developed by Dr. Jean Rhodes, Director of the Center for Evidence-Based Mentoring at the University of Massachusetts Boston. With over 30 years of research behind it, MentorPRO offers a powerful way for KSCA graduates to stay engaged with mentors, explore career opportunities, access valuable training resources, and build essential social capital.

    Get started with MentorPRO Here

    Welcome to MentorPRO

    MentorPRO Platform Overview

    Become a Flash Mentor

    Are you passionate about making a difference? Join us as a Flash Mentor and help guide KSCA graduates as they transition into their communities. Whether through career advice, networking opportunities, or educational guidance, your support can have a lasting impact.

    For more information or to get involved, contact us today using the details below.

    Contact Us

    Email RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov for more information on how to get involved ->

    Learn More Today!

    Email or call us to talk more!

    Email: RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov
    Call: ​717-861-7767, or 717-861-7556
    GED Test Center: 717-861-6965 

    Keystone State Challenge Academy, Bldg 7-6, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003

    National Level