Why Volunteer to be a Mentor?
The Keystone State ChalleNGE Academy (KSCA) is more than just a 22-week residential Leadership Academy—our commitment to our graduates extends far beyond the classroom. Through our 24-month post-residential phase, we provide ongoing mentorship and career support by connecting graduates with KSCA staff, Flash Mentors, employers, recruiters, and educational institutions.
MentorPRO, Platform
We are proud to partner with MentorPRO, an evidence-based mentoring platform developed by Dr. Jean Rhodes, Director of the Center for Evidence-Based Mentoring at the University of Massachusetts Boston. With over 30 years of research behind it, MentorPRO offers a powerful way for KSCA graduates to stay engaged with mentors, explore career opportunities, access valuable training resources, and build essential social capital.
Welcome to MentorPRO
MentorPRO Platform Overview
Become a Flash Mentor
Are you passionate about making a difference? Join us as a Flash Mentor and help guide KSCA graduates as they transition into their communities. Whether through career advice, networking opportunities, or educational guidance, your support can have a lasting impact.
For more information or to get involved, contact us today using the details below.
Contact Us
Learn More Today!
Email or call us to talk more!
Email: RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov
Call: 717-861-7767, or 717-861-7556.
GED Test Center: 717-861-6965
Keystone State Challenge Academy, Bldg 7-6, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003