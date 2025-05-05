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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Environmental Management

    Mt. Gretna Training Camp Artillery Range West Munitions Response Site

    Download Factsheet
     
    • 1.     Remedial Investigation (RI) Report – June 2017: View here
    • 2.     Feasibility Study (FS) – December 2017: View here
    • 3.     Record of Decision (ROD) – September 2018: View here
    • 4.     Accident Prevention Plan – December 2018: View here
    • 5.     Community Relations Plan (CRP) – April 2016, updated November 2019: View here
    • 6.     Remedial Design/Remedial Action Work Plan – February 2020: View here
    • 7.     Remedial Design/Remedial Action Data Summary Report – January 2021: View here
    • 8.     Munitions Response Quality Assurance Project Plan – March 2023: View here

    All final clean-up documents are available for review online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.

     

    Contact Info for BEM Office:

    Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager

    droneal@pa.gov

    717-861-2339

    Or

    Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist

    schelius@pa.gov

    717-820-2041

    Building 0-11

    Service & Wiley Roads

    Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003