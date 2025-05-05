Mt. Gretna Training Camp Artillery Range West Munitions Response Site

- 1. Remedial Investigation (RI) Report – June 2017: View here
- 2. Feasibility Study (FS) – December 2017: View here
- 3. Record of Decision (ROD) – September 2018: View here
- 4. Accident Prevention Plan – December 2018: View here
- 5. Community Relations Plan (CRP) – April 2016, updated November 2019: View here
- 6. Remedial Design/Remedial Action Work Plan – February 2020: View here
- 7. Remedial Design/Remedial Action Data Summary Report – January 2021: View here
- 8. Munitions Response Quality Assurance Project Plan – March 2023: View here
All final clean-up documents are available for review online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.
Contact Info for BEM Office:
Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager
717-861-2339
Or
Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist
717-820-2041
Building 0-11
Service & Wiley Roads
Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003