How to Volunteer To Be a Poll Worker

Poll workers manage the voting process on Election Day. They open voting machines, check in voters, keep people voting, and close up at the end of the night.

Most poll worker roles are filled by volunteers, who do not have to run for a polling place official position. If you are interested in volunteering to help at your local precinct as a poll worker, complete a poll worker interest form.

After you submit the form, your county's elections office will contact you.

You may reach out to the elections office to follow up. You can find contact information on the Contact Your Election Officials page.