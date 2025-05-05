How to Volunteer To Be a Poll Worker
Poll workers manage the voting process on Election Day. They open voting machines, check in voters, keep people voting, and close up at the end of the night.
Most poll worker roles are filled by volunteers, who do not have to run for a polling place official position. If you are interested in volunteering to help at your local precinct as a poll worker, complete a poll worker interest form.
After you submit the form, your county's elections office will contact you.
You may reach out to the elections office to follow up. You can find contact information on the Contact Your Election Officials page.
Benefits of Being a Poll Worker
- Learn about elections in Pennsylvania
- Gain valuable experience
- Get paid for trainings and Election Day
- Help your local community
- Be a champion of democracy
Requirements
- In general, you must be registered to vote in the county where you wish to work at the polls. (Exceptions exist for 17-year-old high school students, who must meet additional requirements. High school students should contact their county elections office for more information.)
- Government officials and government employees are not allowed to serve as poll workers. Exceptions exist for district judges, notaries public, and members of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Likewise, you are generally not allowed to serve if your name appears on the ballot.
- Poll workers generally work for the entire day on Election Day, from before the time the polls open at 7:00 am until after the polls close at 8:00 pm.