Governor's Advisory Commission on Veterans ServicesGovernor's Advisory Commission on Veterans Services
The DMVA's Office of Veterans Affairs encourages you to explore our website to see what state-level benefits are afforded to veterans and their families.
Be sure to also check out our newest initiative – PA VETConnect – to learn about the thousands of resources available to eligible veterans no matter what county you live in, what branch you served in, or what your military rank was while in uniform. Please consider signing up for the PA Veterans Registry to help us better help you. Through the Registry, you can opt-in to receive the DMVA Digest, a free weekly electronic newsletter with helpful information about benefits, employment, veterans events, state and national news, and much more.
If you have a need, we have a solution. Whether you are facing a financial hardship, homelessness, mental health challenges, unemployment or simply misplaced your Military Paperwork, it is our duty and honor to serve those who served.
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Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension
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Blind Veterans Pension
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Burial Honors Program
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DD214/215 & Records Request Program
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Educational Gratuity Program
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Military Family Relief Assistance Program
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Military Family Education Program
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Real Estate Tax Exemption
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Veterans Designation
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Veterans Homes
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Veterans Temporary Assistance
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PA State Agencies and what they offer Servicemembers, Veterans and their Families
- The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has delivered final-form Regulation 13-6, regarding State veterans' benefits, to the House and Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committees, as well as the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC), for consideration. The IRRC has scheduled a public hearing on the rulemaking for August 20, 2026, at their offices in Harrisburg. A complete copy of the regulation and regulatory analysis can be found on IRRC's website at https://www.irrc.state.pa.us/regulations/RegSrchRslts.cfm?ID=3444. Further comment on the final-form regulation should be directed to PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Lickdale Veterans Outreach Center, Attn: DMVA Regulation 13-6, 40 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038-8202, or by email to ra-mvdmvaregulations@pa.gov.
- The public comment period for DMVA Regulation 13-6, State Veterans' Programs, closed on April 16, 2025. A list of comments submitted by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) can be reviewed at this site: https://www.irrc.state.pa.us/docs/3429/IRRC/3429%2004-16-25%20COMMENTS.pdf. The DMVA is currently working on replies to the public comment and a final-form regulation for submission to the IRRC.
- The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs welcomes public comment on DMVA Regulation #13-6 through March 17, 2025. This regulation would rescind and reserve 43 Pa. Code Part I, Chapter 5, relating to Bureau for Veterans’ Affairs, and replace it with proposed Chapter 5a, relating to State Veterans’ Programs. The proposed regulation and related documents can be reviewed on the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) website. Public comment can be submitted by e-mail to RA-Regulations@pa.gov. Please reference “DMVA Regulation 13-6” in the subject line of the e-mail. Comment may also be made in writing to Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Attn: OVA-PIRO (Regulation #13-6), Bldg. 9-26 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003. Please note that e-mails and correspondence will not be answered directly. The Department will issue replies to all public comment in the formal rulemaking process. Comment may also be offered at a public meeting to be scheduled by the IRRC at a later date.
- The State Veterans' Commission adjusted the presumptive need level for the Disabled Veterans' Real Estate Tax Exemption to $114,637 as of January 1, 2025. Notice was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin at 55 Pa.B. 149.
- On August 15, 2024, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission approved DMVA Regulation #13-7 rescinding and reserving Title 43 Pa. Code Part 1, Chapter 9, relating to the expired Persian Gulf Conflict Veterans' Benefit Program. This rulemaking action was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin at 54 Pa.B. 5982 on September 21, 2024.
- On October 28, 2023, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs adopted and published updated Guidelines for the Military Family Relief Assistance Program at 53 Pa.B. 6706. The guidelines are codified at 43 Pa. Code Part I, Chapter 11 as a statement of policy.
- All other petitions or public comment on DMVA regulatory initiatives should be addressed to RA-Regulations@pa.gov.
We want to connect with you! Visit the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry to connect with DMVA. The PA VETERANS REGISTRY is one way for DMVA to provide veterans, as well as those who support them, with the information they need. Register today.
Events And Job Opportunities For PA Veterans
You can view our list of upcoming Veterans Events and Job Opportunities, or submit one of your own for us to advertise.
To submit a veteran Event or Job opportunity, click on the buttons below and click on where it says "Submit a Job or Event," at the top of the page. Please submit items at least two weeks in advance of the Event date or date of Job closing, and provide as much information as possible on the form. We want to share your information with our Digest readership, but cannot do so without specific information.
Can't find what you're looking for? Give us a call toll free at: 800-547-2838 or 717-861-8910 or use the Contact Us Form, and we'll be happy to get you pointed in the right direction.
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