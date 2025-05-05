The DMVA's Office of Veterans Affairs encourages you to explore our website to see what state-level benefits are afforded to veterans and their families.

Be sure to also check out our newest initiative – PA VETConnect – to learn about the thousands of resources available to eligible veterans no matter what county you live in, what branch you served in, or what your military rank was while in uniform. Please consider signing up for the PA Veterans Registry to help us better help you. Through the Registry, you can opt-in to receive the DMVA Digest, a free weekly electronic newsletter with helpful information about benefits, employment, veterans events, state and national news, and much more.

If you have a need, we have a solution. Whether you are facing a financial hardship, homelessness, mental health challenges, unemployment or simply misplaced your Military Paperwork, it is our duty and honor to serve those who served.