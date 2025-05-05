Skip to agency navigation
    Treatment and Support

    Compulsive and Problem Gambling Treatment

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. 

    1-800-GAMBLER
    Locate treatment
    Gambling Helpline

    Pennsylvania's Gambling Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7/365. Help is available by phone call, text message, or online chat.

    Self-Exclusion Program

    Self-exclusion allows a person to request to be excluded from legalized gaming activities within a casino and offsite venues, online, at VGT establishments or on fantasy contests. 

    Self-exclusion enrollment or removal

    Problem Gambling Treatment Providers

    Search by county to find a problem gambling treatment provider in your area. If your county does not currently have a problem gambling treatment provider, please call 1-800-GAMBLER to access a treatment provider that offers telehealth.

    Locate treatment
    Become a treatment provider