Federal Veterans Programs

Benefit Finder: Death of a Loved One | usa.gov
Burials and Memorials | Department of Veterans Affairs
Arlington National Cemetery | Department of the Army
Gettysburg National Cemetery | National Park Service
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery | Department of Veterans Affairs
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies | Department of Veterans Affairs
Philadelphia National Cemetery | Department of Veterans Affairs
Washington Crossing National Cemetery | Department of Veterans Affairs
Bereavement Counseling | Department of Veterans Affairs
Casualty Assistance and Mortuary Affairs | Military OneSource
Gold Star and Surviving Family Member Benefits | Department of Defense
U.S. Army Gold Star Survivor Program
U.S. Marine Corps Long-Term Assistance Program
U.S. Air Force Families Forever Program
Disability Compensation | Department of Veterans Affairs
Find a VA-Accredited Representative or VSO | Department of Veterans Affairs
Check Your VA Claim Status | Department of Veterans Affairs
Board of Veterans' Appeals | Department of Veterans Affairs
Veteran Readiness and Employment (Voc Rehab) | Department of Veterans Affairs
Accessible Reading Programs for Veterans | Library of Congress
Military Healing Arts Network | National Endowment for the Arts
TSA PreCheck for Disabled Veterans | Transportation Security Agency
Education and Training | Department of Veterans Affairs
Educational Counseling | Department of Veterans Affairs
Information for Military Students, Families, and Veterans | Department of Education
Joint Service Transcript | Department of Defense
Programs Supporting Veterans | Department of Education
VA Scholarship Programs for High-Need Health Careers | Department of Veterans Affairs
VET TEC 2.0 High-Tech Industry Training | Department of Veterans Affairs
Veteran Readiness and Employment (Voc Rehab) | Department of Veterans Affairs
Careers and Employment | Department of Veterans Affairs
Career Counseling | Department of Veterans Affairs
Career Opportunities for Military Members and Veterans | U.S. Postal Service
Employment Navigator & Partnership Program for Transitioning Service Members | Department of Labor
Feds Hire Vets | Office of Personnel Management
Learn About Military Service and Federal Retirement | Office of Personnel Management
Military to Mariner | U.S. Maritime Administration
National Veterans’ Training Institute | Department of Labor
Transition Assistance Program | Department of Labor
Military and Veterans Agricultural Liaison | Department of Agriculture
Veteran and Military Spouse Employment | Department of Homeland Security
Veterans Employment and Training Service | Department of Labor
Veterans’ Preference | Department of Labor
Veterans Transportation Career Center | Department of Transportation
Assess Your Financial Well-Being | DoD Office of Financial Readiness
Financial Counseling | Department of Veterans Affairs
Financial Resources for Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
National Veterans Financial Resource Center | Department of Veterans Affairs
Pensions | Department of Veterans Affairs
Supportive Services for Veteran Families | Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Benefits Banking Program | Department of Veterans Affairs
Civilian Health and Medical Program (CHAMPVA) | Department of Veterans Affairs
Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Plan | Office of Personnel Management
Health Care | Department of Veterans Affairs
Medicare | Department of Health and Human Services
Medicare Part B Enrollment Decisions with VA Benefits | Medicare Rights Center
Military Healing Arts Network | National Endowment for the Arts
Refill Prescriptions and Manage Medications | Department of Veterans Affairs
Continued Health Care Benefit Program | TRICARE
Retired Service Members and Families | TRICARE
Separating from Active Duty | TRICARE
Transitional Assistance Management Program | TRICARE
VA Health Care and TRICARE Information | Department of Veterans Affairs
VA Health Care And Other Insurance | Department of Veterans Affairs
Homeless Programs | Department of Veterans Affairs
HUD-VA Supportive Housing | Department of Housing and Urban Development
Pennsylvania Homepage | Department of Housing and Urban Development
Supportive Services for Veteran Families | Department of Veterans Affairs
VA Home Loans and Adapted Housing Grants | Department of Veterans Affairs
Apply for a Veterans Identification Card | Department of Veterans Affairs
Coast Guard iPERMS | U.S. Coast Guard
Cold War Recognition Certificates | National Archives
milConnect | Department of Defense
Military Records Research for Genealogists | National Archives
National Personnel Records Center | National Archives
Replace Lost Medals and Awards | National Archives
Veterans History Project | Library of Congress
Veterans' Service Records | National Archives
Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Information | National Archives
DEERS ID Card Office Online | Department of Defense
Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Plan | Office of Personnel Management
Thrift Savings Plan Options at Retirement | Office of Financial Readiness
Reserve Retirement | Department of Defense
Retired Military and Annuitant Pay | Defense Finance and Accounting Service
Retired Pay | Department of Defense
Retired Service Members and Families | TRICARE
Space Available Travel | Air Mobility Command
Survivor Benefit Plan | Defense Finance and Accounting Service
Thrift Savings Plan - Leaving uniformed services | Federal Retirement Thrift Savings Board
USCG, NOAA & PHS Retiree and Annuitant Pay | Coast Guard Pay and Personnel Center
VA Health Care and TRICARE Information | Department of Veterans Affairs
America250 | Join in the Celebration!
American Merchant Marine Museum (Kings Point, NY) | U.S. Maritime Administration
Army Heritage and Education Center (Carlisle, PA) | U.S. Army
Coast Guard Exchange | U.S. Coast Guard
Commissaries | Department of Defense
Exchange | Department of Defense
Free Lifetime Access for Disabled Veterans | U.S. Forest Service
Free Park Entrance for Military, Veterans and Gold Star Families | National Park Service
Flight 93 National Memorial (Stoystown, PA) | National Park Service
Fort Necessity National Battlefield (Farmington, PA) | National Park Service
Gettysburg National Military Park (Gettysburg, PA) | National Park Service
Military Healing Arts Network | National Endowment for the Arts
National Museum of the United States Army (Fort Belvoir, VA) | U.S. Army
National Museum of the Marine Corps (Triangle, VA) | U.S. Marine Corps
National Museum of the United States Navy (Washington, DC) | U.S. Navy
National Museum of the United States Air Force (Dayton, OH) | U.S. Air Force
National Coast Guard Museum (New London, CT) | U.S. Coast Guard
Space Available Travel | Air Mobility Command
Valley Forge National Historical Park (King of Prussia, PA) | National Park Service
Veteran and Military Year-Round Discounts | Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Canteen Service | Department of Veterans Affairs
Airman for Life | U.S. Air Force
Coast Guard Transition Assistance Program | U.S. Coast Guard
Continued Health Care Benefit Program | TRICARE
Learn About Military Service and Federal Retirement | Office of Personnel Management
Marine for Life | U.S. Marine Corps
Military OneSource (support for recently transitioned service members)
Separating from Active Duty | TRICARE
Skillbridge for Transitioning Service Members | Department of Defense
Thrift Savings Plan - Leaving Uniformed Services | Federal Retirement Thrift Savings Board
Thrift Savings Plan Options at Separation | Office of Financial Readiness
Transition Assistance Program | Department of Labor
Transitional Assistance Management Program | TRICARE
Veteran and Military Spouse Talent Engagement Program | Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI) | Department of Veterans Affairs