Receive money to put toward remediations or repairs in your residence:

🚪 Entrances or exits ways from the home to ensure safe access (doesn't include improvements to entrance and exit ways)

🧹 Disaster-related debris removal that causes a threat to health, safety, or access to the residence

🏚 Structural damage to the home

🏘 Windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, or cabinetry

🚽 Septic or sewage systems

💧 Well or other water systems

♨ Heating, ventilation, or air conditioning systems

💡 Utilities, including electrical, plumbing, and gas

📏 Blocking, leveling, and anchoring a mobile home, and reconnecting or resetting its sewer, water, electrical, and fuel lines and tanks

🔍 Permitting and inspection



Receive up to $20,000 for remediations or repairs.