Veterans' Trust Fund Grant Program

DMVA is announcing the Request for Applications for the competitive grant funding from the Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF). Grants will be considered in the following areas:

Grants to Veterans' service organizations (VSOs) with 501(c)(19) status under the Internal Revenue Code and non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code that have a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans. Funding priorities for the 2027-28 grant year are programs that address: Mental Health & Behavioral Health; Transportation; and Employment. The maximum grant request for VSOs and non-profit organizations is $40,000.

Grants to Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs or grants to counties, either individually or jointly for multiple counties working together, for programs operated by their County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The priorities for the 2027-28 fiscal year are projects addressing Expanding Programming & Direct Services. The maximum grant request for County applicants is $15,000 per county.