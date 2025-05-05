Veterans' Trust Fund Grant Program

Grant Opportunities
The 2027-28 Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF) grant cycle is open from November 2, 2026, until December 18, 2026.
Funding
DMVA is announcing the Request for Applications for the competitive grant funding from the Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF). Grants will be considered in the following areas:
Grants to Veterans' service organizations (VSOs) with 501(c)(19) status under the Internal Revenue Code and non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code that have a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans. Funding priorities for the 2027-28 grant year are programs that address: Mental Health & Behavioral Health; Transportation; and Employment. The maximum grant request for VSOs and non-profit organizations is $40,000.
Grants to Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs or grants to counties, either individually or jointly for multiple counties working together, for programs operated by their County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The priorities for the 2027-28 fiscal year are projects addressing Expanding Programming & Direct Services. The maximum grant request for County applicants is $15,000 per county.
Application
Applications will only be accepted via eGrants. No paper applications will be considered. Click here to view application instructions: VTF FY27 Applicant Instructions.pdf.
To apply for this grant opportunity, please login to the eGrants site with a Keystone login.
To view the Request for Application and grant guidelines, please click here: VTF FY27 RFA.pdf
Timeline
Organizations will be required to sign a grant agreement. The grant agreement process takes approximately three or more months. Funds will be released to the grantees upon full execution of the grant agreement.
Contact Information
Questions should be emailed to the Office of Veterans Affairs at RA-MVVetTrustFund@pa.gov.
Please address letters of support to: To Whom It May Concern