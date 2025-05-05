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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Ricochet Area Munitions Response Site/ Military Munitions Response Program

     

    • 1.     Historical Records Review – June 2007: View Here
    • 2.     Supplemental Environmental Assessment – April 2008: View Here
    • 3.     Site Inspection Report – September 2008: View Here
    • 4.     Community Relations Plan – February 2010: View Here
    • 5.     Remedial Investigation Report – July 2011: Coming soon
    • 6.     Record of Decision – May 2013: View Here
    • 7.     Project Management Plan – May 2013: View Here
    • 8.     Land Use Controls Implementation Plan – January 2014: View Here
    • 9.     Remedial Action Work Plan – January 2014: View Here
    • 10.  Updated Community Relations Plan – March 2014: View Here
    • 11.  After Action Report – February 2015: View Here
    • 12.  Five-Year Review Report – May 2025: View Here

    All final clean-up documents are available for review online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.

    Contact Info for BEM Office:

    Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager

    droneal@pa.gov

    717-861-2339

    Or

    Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist

    schelius@pa.gov

    717-820-2041

    Building 0-11

    Service & Wiley Roads

    Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003