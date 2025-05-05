- 1. Historical Records Review – June 2007: View Here
- 2. Supplemental Environmental Assessment – April 2008: View Here
- 3. Site Inspection Report – September 2008: View Here
- 4. Community Relations Plan – February 2010: View Here
- 5. Remedial Investigation Report – July 2011: Coming soon
- 6. Record of Decision – May 2013: View Here
- 7. Project Management Plan – May 2013: View Here
- 8. Land Use Controls Implementation Plan – January 2014: View Here
- 9. Remedial Action Work Plan – January 2014: View Here
- 10. Updated Community Relations Plan – March 2014: View Here
- 11. After Action Report – February 2015: View Here
- 12. Five-Year Review Report – May 2025: View Here
All final clean-up documents are available for review online as well as at the Bureau of Environmental Management (BEM) Office.
Contact Info for BEM Office:
Dreama O’Neal – Environmental Compliance Division Manager
717-861-2339
Or
Sean Chelius – Licensed Professional Geologist
717-820-2041
Building 0-11
Service & Wiley Roads
Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003