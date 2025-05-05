Miscellaneous
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Adjutant General of Pennsylvania
Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy
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Executive Deputy Secretary
Travis Davis
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Director of Joint Staff
Col. John M. Wenzel
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Deputy Adjutant General, Army
Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider
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Deputy Adjutant General, Air
Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka
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Deputy Adjutant General, Veteran Affairs
Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl
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Deputy for Administration
Kim Kreiser
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Deputy for Facilities and Engineering
Robert F. Hepner Jr.
Resources
Right to Know (State)
Freedom of Information Act (Federal)
Contact Us
PA Department. of Military and Veterans Affairs
Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002
DMVA Phone Directory
Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002
DMVA Phone Directory