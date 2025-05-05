Housing Programs for Older Adults

Domiciliary Care
The Domiciliary Care (Dom Care) program helps adults 18 and older who need help with daily activities and can't live alone.
In Dom Care, providers let people live in their homes if they need supervision, support, and care in a family-like setting.
Residents are placed in homes that match their special needs and preferences. Unlike big care homes, Dom Care homes are regular people's homes. They are certified every year to make sure they are safe and healthy.
Become a Dom Care Provider
Open your home to someone through the Dom Care program in Pennsylvania. Learn more about the program at pa.gov/DomCare. This message is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $500,000 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.
SHARE - Shared Housing and Resource Exchange
Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) is an affordable housing choice that brings people together. It helps people who have extra space in their homes connect with those who need a place to live. In exchange for rent, help around the house, or both, people can share their home with others. The program is currently available in Allegheny, Bucks, Carbon, Crawford, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Union, and Wayne counties.
Learn more about the SHARE program, home sharer/home seeker eligibility and the application process.
The video encourages people of all ages to think differently about how a home-sharing arrangement could work for them, to learn more about the program and the matching process.
ECHO - Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging partners with the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A) to offer the Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO).
Elder cottages are small, separate, manufactured homes for older adults. They are placed temporarily in the side or backyard of a family member or close friend’s house. This setup gives older adults their own space while still being close to family or friends who can help them. If the needs of the older adult change, the cottage can be moved to another family’s home.
All seniors who use these cottages have low incomes and pay no more than 30% of their monthly income for the cottage. The cottages are provided through a local partnership between Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and a local housing partner.