Housing Programs for Older Adults

The Domiciliary Care (Dom Care) program helps adults 18 and older who need help with daily activities and can't live alone.

In Dom Care, providers let people live in their homes if they need supervision, support, and care in a family-like setting.

Residents are placed in homes that match their special needs and preferences. Unlike big care homes, Dom Care homes are regular people's homes. They are certified every year to make sure they are safe and healthy.

Learn more about the Dom Care program and eligibility.​