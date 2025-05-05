The Rausch Creek mountaintop areas encompass approximately 3,500-acres in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, approximately six miles northeast of FTIG. The intention for the land was to develop these mountaintops for wind energy by placing up to eighty-five 650-foot-tall wind turbines across the ridges. This would have impacted FTIG's aviation training operations in FTIG's Northern aviation Training Area (NTA), a mostly undeveloped landscape that encompasses this project area, by approximately 44% due to the setback distances and compression of available airspace for training. With the ACUB program, FTIG and its partners have been able to successfully encumber the land to protect the airspace and maintain the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's ability to conduct low-level aviation training in the area. This project is slated for up to five phases; the second phase was completed in January 2024.

Preservation of this mountaintop land will allow for darker skies in the area, which benefits wildlife and allows for more effective nighttime operations and training capabilities for aviation personnel. Preventing future development in this area will also aid in creating a larger noise buffer in the NTA so fewer individuals are affected over time. Planning now and protecting the area means an opportunity to lessen any impacts and costs for future training missions.​​