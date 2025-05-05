Each council is defined by Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, Title 51, Military Affairs, section 704. The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate shall each appoint one member from their respective bodies to serve on each council. The remaining member on the advisory council shall be selected by the residents of the veterans’ home. Each member of the council appointed by the General Assembly shall serve for the duration of that General Assembly. The 12 members appointed by the Governor shall serve a term of three years. Each council shall annually elect a president, vice president and secretary. Six members of a council shall constitute a quorum for the purpose of conducting the business. Members of each advisory council receive no compensation for their services, but receive reimbursement for their necessary and proper expenses for attendance at meetings.
Each advisory council meets at least quarterly and at other times at the call of the president. Meetings are open to the public; please contact the home directly to verify that the time/date has not changed prior to attending a meeting.
Advisory Council Meeting Schedule
Sunshine Act Amendment: Senate Bill No. 554 of 2021 amends the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S §§ 701-716: becomes effective on Aug. 29, 2021; requires agencies to post the agenda of a public meeting at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting; applies to regular and special meetings. Meeting Agenda's will be posted closer to the dates below.
Delaware Valley Veterans' Home (Agenda will be posted closer to the meeting dates)
Feb. 8, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
May 10, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Aug. 9, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Nov. 8, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Feb. 14, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
May 8, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Aug 14, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Nov. 13, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Feb. 12, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
May 14, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Aug. 13, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Nov. 12, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Feb. 11, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
May 13, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Note: All meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the second month of the quarter and commence at 10 a.m.
Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center (Agenda will be posted closer to the meeting dates)
Feb. 16, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
May 18, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Aug. 17, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Nov. 16, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Feb. 15, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
May 16, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Aug. 15, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Mintues (PDF)
Nov. 21, 2024 - Agenda (PDF)
Feb. 20, 2025 - Agenda (PDF)
Aug. 21, 2025 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Nov. 20, 2025 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Note: All meetings are held on the third Thursday of the second month of the quarter and commence at 10 a.m.
Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home (Agenda will be posted closer to the meeting dates)
Jan. 19, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
April 20, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 20, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 19, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Jan. 18, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 18, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 18, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 17, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Jan. 16, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 17, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 17, 2025 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 16, 2025 - Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Jan. 15, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 16, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 16, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Note: All meetings are held on the third Thursday of the first month of the quarter and commence at 10 a.m.
Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home (Agenda will be posted closer to the each meeting date)
March 9, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
June 14, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Sept. 14, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Dec. 14, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
March 14, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
June 13, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Sept. 12, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Dec. 12, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
March 13, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Sept. 11, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Dec. 11, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
March 12, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
June 18, 2026 - Agenda (PDF)
Note: All meetings are held on the second Thursday of the third month of the quarter and commence at 9 a.m.
Southeastern Veterans' Center (Agenda will be posted closer to each meeting date)
January 12, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
April 13, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 13, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 12, 2023 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
January 11, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 11, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 11, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 10, 2024 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Jan. 9, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 10, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 10, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 9, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Jan. 8, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 9, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
July 9. 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Note: All meetings are held on the second Thursday of the first month of the quarter and commence at 10 a.m.
Southwestern Veterans' Center (Agenda will be posted closer to each meeting date)
January 18, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
April 21, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
July 19, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
Oct. 20, 2023 - Agenda (PDF)
April 19, 2024 - Agenda (PDF)
July 19, 2024 - Agenda (PDF)
October 18, 2024 - Agenda (PDF)
January 17, 2025 - Agenda (PDF)
April 16, 2025 - Agenda (PDF)
July 18, 2025 - Agenda (PDF)
October 17, 2025 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
January 16, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 17, 2026 - Agenda (PDF); Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Note: All meetings are held on the third Friday of the first month of the quarter and commence at 10 a.m.
2022 Meeting Materials
Dec. 2, 2022 Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Schedule Your Tour Today!
Email or call us to talk more!
Email Us: RA-MVVA-HOMES@pa.gov
Call Us: 1-800-547-2838
DMVA Bureau of Veterans Homes, Bldg 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002