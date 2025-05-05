Event Name: Military Food Shares

Location: Varies by county

Date & Time: Varies by county

Additional Info: Dates and locations vary by county, see website for schedule

Link: Military Share « Food Bank

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Event Name: Plan. Pause. Protect. Community Safety Event

Location: Waynesburg University (Greene County), Benedum Hall

Date & Time: Saturday, August 15; 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional Info: Join us for a weekend of connection and campfire conversations featuring delicious meals from the grill and refreshing beverages in a space to unwind and share stories. Camping gear and transportation may be available. Spouses are welcome.

Link: Annual Veterans Golf Outing | Bucks County, PA

Point of Contact: Patti Tanner, patanner@pa.gov _____________________________________________________________________________________________