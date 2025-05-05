Upcoming Events
Event Name: Military Food Shares
Location: Varies by county
Date & Time: Varies by county
Additional Info: Dates and locations vary by county, see website for schedule
Link: Military Share « Food Bank
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Event Name: Plan. Pause. Protect. Community Safety Event
Location: Waynesburg University (Greene County), Benedum Hall
Date & Time: Saturday, August 15; 9 a.m. to noon.
Additional Info: Join us for a weekend of connection and campfire conversations featuring delicious meals from the grill and refreshing beverages in a space to unwind and share stories. Camping gear and transportation may be available. Spouses are welcome.
Link: Annual Veterans Golf Outing | Bucks County, PA
Point of Contact: Patti Tanner, patanner@pa.gov _____________________________________________________________________________________________