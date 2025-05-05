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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

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    Upcoming Events

    Event Name: Military Food Shares

    Location: Varies by county

    Date & Time: Varies by county

    Additional Info: Dates and locations vary by county, see website for schedule

    Link: Military Share « Food Bank

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    Event Name: Plan. Pause. Protect. Community Safety Event

    Location: Waynesburg University (Greene County), Benedum Hall

    Date & Time: Saturday, August 15; 9 a.m. to noon. 

    Additional Info: Join us for a weekend of connection and campfire conversations featuring delicious meals from the grill and refreshing beverages in a space to unwind and share stories. Camping gear and transportation may be available. Spouses are welcome.

    Link: Annual Veterans Golf Outing | Bucks County, PA

    Point of Contact: Patti Tanner, patanner@pa.gov  _____________________________________________________________________________________________