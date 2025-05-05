Overview
Find My Ride (FMR) Transportation Assistance Program allows you to apply directly to multiple transportation providers across Pennsylvania to get affordable transportation.
Eligibility
If you can say "yes" to any of these questions, you probably qualify for discounted or free transportation services:
- Are you 65 years old or older?
- Do you have a disability?
- Do you have Medical Assistance?
Application process
To apply, you need to go to the Find My Ride Apply page. You can log in using a PA Keystone Login account if you have one. If you don't have an existing account, you can register for a new account on the login page.
Contact us
To find out more about the transportation services in your area or for help filling out an application, visit the FMR Contact page and select your county from the dropdown menu for contact information for local transportation providers.