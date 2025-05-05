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    Aging Programs and Services

    Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program

    The program works with Medicare Part D plans and other prescription drug plans such as retiree/union coverage, employer plans, Medicare Advantage (HMO, PPO) and Veterans’ Benefits (VA) to lower out-of-pocket costs for medications.

    Apply for PACE or PACENET
    Apply for The Clearinghouse

    ​PACE Program -  Prescription Assistance 

    Pennsylvania’s PACE and PACENET programs help qualified residents, age 65 and up, get prescription medicine at a lower cost. These programs work with Medicare Part D and other drug plans, like those from retiree plans, employers, Medicare Advantage, and Veterans’ Benefits, to reduce the money you pay out of pocket for medicine.

    The programs work with local, state, and federal agencies to make sure older adults get the help they need. The PACE Application Center helps with filling out and submitting applications to get benefits.

    Here’s what they do:

    • Reach out to eligible people who haven’t signed up yet and help them apply.
    • Make sure people don’t misuse their medicine.
    • Help people sign up for other benefits like Medicare Part D, Property Tax and Rent Rebates, SNAP (food help), and LIHEAP (help with heating costs).

    If you can’t get PACE or PACENET and are 18 or older, the PACE Clearinghouse can assist with prescription costs and other services like food, housing, and job help. 

    PACE, PACENET, and the PACE Clearinghouse are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

    Pharmaceutical Assistance Advisory Board (PAAB) Virtual Meetings

    PACE Provider Bulletins - These bulletins contain information on program policies and guidelines.

    PACE Provider Manual - This is applicable to all enrolled providers who can dispense drugs to eligible PACE cardholders.

    Resources

     
    Local Help with Medicare – PA MEDI – Medicare Counseling
     
    Chronic Renal Disease Program - PA Department of Health
     
    Visit the PACE Website – PACECares
     
    Shop for Out-of-Pocket Prescription Prices - Pennsylvania Prescription Price Finder
     
    HIV - Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (SPBP) – The Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (SPBP) assists persons with HIV to obtain medication, pay for some laboratory services, and provide premium assistance with selected Medicare Part C and D plans
     