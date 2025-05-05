​PACE Program - Prescription Assistance



Pennsylvania’s PACE and PACENET programs help qualified residents, age 65 and up, get prescription medicine at a lower cost. These programs work with Medicare Part D and other drug plans, like those from retiree plans, employers, Medicare Advantage, and Veterans’ Benefits, to reduce the money you pay out of pocket for medicine.



The programs work with local, state, and federal agencies to make sure older adults get the help they need. The PACE Application Center helps with filling out and submitting applications to get benefits.

Here’s what they do:

Reach out to eligible people who haven’t signed up yet and help them apply.

Make sure people don’t misuse their medicine.

Help people sign up for other benefits like Medicare Part D, Property Tax and Rent Rebates, SNAP (food help), and LIHEAP (help with heating costs).

If you can’t get PACE or PACENET and are 18 or older, the PACE Clearinghouse can assist with prescription costs and other services like food, housing, and job help.

PACE, PACENET, and the PACE Clearinghouse are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery.