Individuals who have retired or separated from the PA National Guard in the last year may request service documents, to include copies of their NGB22 and NGB23 by submitting the Standard Form 180 to Retirement Services. FAX completed requests to 717-861-9643, or mail to:

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

ATTN: Retirement Services

​BLDG 14-99 (FTIG)

Annville, PA 17003-5002





*National Guard retirement benefit questions should be directed to the Retirement Services office at 717-861-8432 or 717-861-8489.



The Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard maintain a state file of service from 1955-2009. Information from these state files vary, but should include records of enlistment and discharge documents, among other forms. A veteran, or next-of-kin of a deceased veteran, can obtain copies of available information if the discharge year is known by obtaining an Standard Form 180 at and emailing to RA-REQ@pa.gov or by mailing to:





PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

ATTN: Records Requests

40 Fisher Ave

Jonestown, PA 17038



Information on PA National Guard discharges prior to 1955 must be requested directly from the Pennsylvania State Archives, who maintains evidence of service for PA military units dating from 1775-1985. They also maintain records of state war bonuses that were paid to service members of the WWI, Korean, WWII, and Vietnam Wars.



*Questions about National Guard records can be directed to the Office of Veterans Affairs at 717-861-8910, option 2



You can also locate your Service Medical Records. If you had an overnight stay in a military treatment facility while on active duty, a clinical record of that treatment most likely exists and may be available. Review the rules and procedures for requesting Clinical Records. Veterans who plan to file a claim for benefits with the USDVA do not need to request copies of Service Medical Records. The VA will obtain these if not already in their possession.