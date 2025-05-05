Overview
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program supports homeowners and renters across Pennsylvania. This program provides a rebate ranging from $380 to $1,000 to eligible older adults and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
This program is supported by funds from Pennsylvania gaming.
Additional Resources
Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program:
1-888-222-9190
How Much Money Can I Receive?
Homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania may be eligible to receive up to $1,000 through a standard rebate. The amount of money you will receive is based on your income. Some applicants may qualify for supplemental rebates as well.
Income
Maximum Rebate
$0 - $8,550
$1,000
$8,551 - $16,040
$770
$16,041 - $19,240
$460
$19,241 - $48,110
$380
Supplemental Rebates
Supplemental rebates provide an additional $190 to $500 in relief to applicants with the most need. These rebates are automatically calculated for property owners with $32,070 or less in income whose property taxes are more than 15% of their total income, and for those who live in these locations:
- Philadelphia
- Scranton
- Pittsburgh
Income
Standard
Supplement
Total Max
$0 - $8,550
$1,000
$500
$1,500
$8,551 - $16,040
$770
$385
$1,155
$16,041 - $19,240
$460
$230
$690
$19,241 - $32,070
$380
$190
$570
Eligibility
This program supports Pennsylvania homeowners and renters who meet the following criteria.
Age Criteria
- 65 and older
- Widows and widowers 50 and older
- People with disabilities 18 and older
Income Criteria
- In addition to age requirements, to qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate, your household income must be $48,110 or less annually.
How to Apply
There are a few ways to apply for the program: online, by mail, or in-person. Learn more about your application options.
Application Deadline
Applications for 2025 Property Tax/Rent Rebates are being accepted. The deadline to submit your rebate application is December 31, 2026. Applications postmarked by that date will be accepted for processing.
To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program.
How to Get Help
Free help is available to assist you with your application.
In-Person Support
Hundreds of locations across the state can help you with your application. Find in-person support near you.
Additional Support
There are resources to help you if you have questions with your application.
- Search Property Tax/Rent Rebate Frequently Asked Questions
- Call the Department of Revenue: 1-888-222-9190
How to Apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Video
Filing a PA-1000 Property Tax / Rent Rebate Application
This video guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to file an application for a rebate of Pennsylvania property tax or rent paid. For more information to help you prepare to file, visit revenue.pa.gov/ptrr. To apply and file your rebate application online, visit mypath.pa.gov.
After You Apply
- April: Automated calls begin to notify applicants that their application was received.
- June: Automated calls begin to notify applicants that their application was approved.
- July 1: Rebates will begin to be issued. Payments will be made by direct deposit or check mailed to the applicant, depending on the payment option you choose on your application.
Track the Status of Your Rebate
You can check the status of your Property Tax/Rent Rebate online or by phone. Please be prepared with the primary applicant’s Social Security number, date of birth, and application year.
- Use the Where’s My Rebate? Tool to track your rebate online
- Call the Department of Revenue at 1-888-PATAXES (728-2937)
WARNING: Some past applicants to this program have received calls from scammers. The Department of Revenue will never ask you for your bank account information over the phone. You should not give out this sensitive personal information over the phone. If you receive a scam call, please report your experience to the Office of Attorney General.
Frequently Asked Questions
To verify your information, you can provide any of the following documents.
- Proof of age: You can submit a photocopy of one of the following documents for verification:
- Birth certificate
- Blue Cross or Blue Shield 65 Special Card
- Church baptismal record
- Driver’s license or PA identification card
- Hospital birth record
- Naturalization/immigration paper, if age is shown
- Military discharge paper, if age is shown
- Medicare card
- PACE/PACENET card
- Passport
- Proof of income
- Proof of property taxes or rent paid
- For homeowners: This should be submitted in the form of receipted tax bills for the year being claimed.
- For renters: This can be a rent certificate completed by your landlord or their authorized agent, or if your landlord’s signature cannot be obtained, a rent certificate with the affidavit notarized.
- School district code for your county
Yes. If you continue to meet the eligibility criteria for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate, you must submit a new application annually to receive a rebate. If you have applied before, you will receive a booklet or reminder letter in the mail from the Department of Revenue.
Governor Josh Shapiro signed a new law, Act 7 of 2023, to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. With expanded income requirements, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive the Property Tax/Rent Rebate.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program receives funding from gaming in the Commonwealth. Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received over $9 billion in property tax and rent relief.