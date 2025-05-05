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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Financial Assistance

    Veteran Service Officer Grant Program

    Many people sitting in a lecture hall

    Numerous veterans’ service organizations advocate on behalf of Pennsylvania’s veterans every day. To assist these organizations in improving the lives of veterans, Pennsylvania provides grants to designated veterans’ service organizations. These grants are proudly administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).  

    The four Pennsylvania veterans’ service organizations designated by law to receive the grants are the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War, American Veterans and Disabled American Veterans. In addition, DMVA may designate other veterans’ service organizations to be eligible for grants provided the organization is a member of the Pennsylvania State Veterans’ Commission and an active participant in the Commission.