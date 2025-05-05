You can sign up for Medicare A and B starting 3 months before you turn 65 and ending 3 months after the month you turn 65. This is called your Initial Enrollment Period.

You can create a secure Medicare account that lets you access your information anytime. It gives you a summary of your current coverage, you can add your drugs & pharmacies, and use your saved drugs & pharmacies to compare plan costs. Medicare.gov - Log in or create an account.

If you are collecting Social Security benefits prior to turning 65, Social Security will automatically enroll you in Medicare A and B and send you a card. If you're not already collecting Social Security benefits before you turn 65, you'll need to sign up for Medicare online with Social Security at Sign up for Medicare or by calling 800-772-1213. PA MEDI can also help you sign up for Medicare and help you explore your options.

If you are under 65 and receiving Social Security Disability payments, you will automatically be enrolled in Medicare at the at the beginning of the 25th month you receive a Social Security Disability payment.

If you have coverage through Pennie, Pennsylvanian’s Health Insurance Marketplace, be sure to disenroll from your plan when you sign up for Medicare. Please visit FAQ | Pennie: Connecting Pennsylvanians to Health Coverage for more information.

What if I am still working when I turn 65?

If you (or your spouse) are still working when you turn 65, Medicare works a little differently. Ask the employer that provides your health insurance if you need to sign up for Part A and Part B when you turn 65. Visit Medicare's Working past 65 website for more information.

The best time to buy a Medigap policy (Medicare Supplement) is during your Medigap Open Enrollment Period. This is a one-time 6-month period that starts the first day of the month you're 65 or older and signed up for Part B. During that time, you can buy any Medigap policy sold in your state, even if you have pre-existing conditions. After this period, your options to buy a Medigap policy may be limited, the policy may cost more, and you may be subject to medical underwriting.

If you miss your 7-month Initial Enrollment Period, you can sign up during the Medicare General Enrollment Period, January 1 – March 31, and your coverage will start the following month.

During Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period, October 15 – December 7, you can join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage, or Prescription Drug Plans for new coverage starting January 1. Open Enrollment is the time to think about what benefits will matter to you and compare your options for the next year.

During Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, January 1 – March 31, you have one chance to switch Medicare Advantage Plans or drop a Medicare Advantage Plan and return to Original Medicare with or without a Part D plan. Coverage will begin the month after the plan receives your enrollment.

During Special Enrollment Periods (SEP) you can make changes to your Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug coverage when certain events happen in your life, like if you move or you lose other insurance coverage. Rules about when you can make changes and the type of changes you can make are different for each SEP. More information can be found at Medicare's Special Enrollment Periods website.