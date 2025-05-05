To the Keystone State Challenge Academy Cadre and Counselors,

There are moments in life that change a person forever. For my family, Keystone State Challenge Academy is one of those moments.

I have sat down several times to write this email, and every time I find myself overwhelmed with emotion because I know there are simply no words that could ever fully express the gratitude I have for each of you.

When I sent Owen to Keystone, I sent you a young man who was struggling to find his direction. As his mother, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I worried every single day. I prayed constantly that he would find his way and that someone would see in him what I had always known was there beneath the hurt, the frustration, and the poor choices.

You did.

You didn’t give up on him. You challenged him. You held him accountable. You believed in him when he needed people to believe in him the most.

Because of you, my son came home with his head held high. Instead of beginning this school year as a junior, he is advancing as a senior. He is talking about co-op opportunities and planning for his future. He has chosen to continue serving through JROTC because he found purpose, pride, and leadership through your example.

You’ve also given me something I wasn’t sure I’d ever have again—open and honest communication with my son. Our conversations are different now. He talks to me instead of shutting me out. He shares his thoughts, his goals, and his struggles. We’ve rebuilt a level of trust and connection that I feared we had lost, and that has been one of the greatest gifts of all.

Along the way, he also found something every young person hopes for—friendships and bonds that I truly believe will last a lifetime. He found people who challenged him, encouraged him, and walked beside him through one of the most important chapters of his life. Just as meaningful, he developed a genuine trust and respect for the Cadre. Knowing he had adults he could look up to, learn from, and confide in gave him the confidence to grow into the young man he is becoming. As his mother, there is no greater comfort than knowing my son was surrounded by people who cared enough to hold him to a higher standard while never giving up on him.

But the accomplishment that touched my heart the most wasn’t found on a report card.

It was hearing my son ask not to be placed in classes with the kids he knows are bad influences.

That one request told me everything I needed to know.

For the first time in a long time, he understands that his future depends on the choices he makes and the people he surrounds himself with. That kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because of dedicated people who refuse to stop believing that young lives can be changed.

You gave me my son back.

Not a perfect young man—because none of us are—but a young man who believes in himself again. A young man who is making better decisions. A young man who sees possibilities instead of roadblocks. A young man who now understands that his future is worth fighting for.

As a mother, there is no greater gift you could have given me.

I know your days are long. I know the work is demanding. I know there are moments when it probably feels like your efforts go unnoticed. Please never question the impact you have.

Because somewhere, there is another mother like me who lies awake at night praying that someone can reach her child. You are those people.

You don’t just teach discipline. You build confidence. You don’t just enforce standards. You build character. You don’t just help these young men graduate. You help them believe they are capable of becoming the men they were created to be.

You have forever changed the direction of Owen’s life, and because of that, you have forever changed mine.

From the deepest place in a mother’s heart, thank you for every early morning, every correction, every difficult conversation, every ounce of patience, every expectation you refused to lower, every lesson, every word of encouragement, and every moment you poured into my son.

Thank you for seeing his potential before he could fully see it himself.

Please know that your work matters. It mattered to Owen. It mattered to me. And it has made a difference that will stay with our family for the rest of our lives.

I will never be able to repay what you’ve given us, but I will spend the rest of my life being grateful for it.

April Biggs