The DMVA has proudly served as Pennsylvania’s lead agency for the VA/SAMHSA Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families (SMVF) since 2020. Under this program, DMVA works with a wide array of community, county, regional, state, and federal partners to spearhead efforts, such as firearm safe storage, lethal means safety (LMS), educating community members and providers, addressing barriers to mental health and substance use treatment, and raising awareness of available local, statewide and federal resources for our SMVF population.

The DMVA and GCT have taken a lead role to reframe the conversation around SMVF mental health and suicide, by prioritizing trauma-informed strategies that empower individual agency and reinforce human dignity. Our work emphasizes building connections and collaborative efforts across military, veteran, and civilian communities to strengthen individual knowledge and skills, and develop healthcare frameworks that meet the specific needs of service members, veterans and their families.

The GCT’s work focuses on upstream suicide prevention efforts. Our military lifecycle model uses the parable of a river (which represents despair, crisis, suicidality, etc.) to illustrate our goal of upstream prevention across each phase of the lifecycle (see Figure 1).