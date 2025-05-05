The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the United States Military, including veterans. In 2021, the DMVA showed its support by publicly acknowledging the 10-year anniversary of the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell (DADT) repeal. The DADT led to the discharge of an estimated 14,000 service members during the almost 18 years it was in place.
We continue to remind veterans who were discharged under the now-repealed DADT that they are eligible for VA benefits and reinforced the commonwealth’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the military. For information and assistance on the federal level, visit the VA's LGBTQ service members and veterans page, or Patient Care page. Internally, the DMVA continues to ensure that all six of our veterans homes are certified Service & Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual & Transgender Elders (SAGE). Additionally, all staff at the homes receive training on Creating Inclusive Communities to better understand and care for our residents.
PA VETConnect Helps Link Veterans in Need to Helpful Resources
The DMVA works to identify and serve every veteran in need through PA VETConnect, a new and innovative program that connects veterans to the best possible resources for assistance, anywhere in the commonwealth. The DMVA field staff networks in all 67 Pennsylvania counties and are well-versed in the challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Veterans who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community can continue to access the care they need and the benefits they have earned. The DMVA remains committed to connecting all veterans with the services, resources, and support available to them.
Additional LGBTQ+ Resources
LGBTQ+ Federal Resources
- US Department of Veterans Affairs | Discharge Upgrade Information https://www.va.gov/discharge-upgrade-instructions/introduction
- US Department of Veterans Affairs | Center for Minority Veterans https://www.va.gov/centerforminorityveterans/
- Veterans Benefits Administration | LGBT Veterans Benefits Information https://www.benefits.va.gov/persona/lgbt.aspx
- US Department of Defense Don't Ask, Don't Tell Resources https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights?Dont-Ask-Dont-Tell-Resources/
Additional LGBTQ+ Resources
- Additional Resources Modern Military Association of America educates, advocates, and champions for the rights and well-being of LGBTQ+ service members, veterans, and their families as well as people living with HIV. https://modernmilitary.org
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV) LGBTQ+ Veterans Resource Page: https://www.dav.org/get-help-now/veteran-topics-resources/lgbtq-veterans
- Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) engages their members, governmental agencies, other advocacy groups, media and the public to ensure members receive full services and dignified treatment by promoting the values of equality, fairness and respect on behalf of their members and provide a supportive community. https://www.transveteran.org
- Minority Vets: https://minorityvets.org