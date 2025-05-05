The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the United States Military, including veterans. In 2021, the DMVA showed its support by publicly acknowledging the 10-year anniversary of the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell (DADT) repeal. The DADT led to the discharge of an estimated 14,000 service members during the almost 18 years it was in place.



We continue to remind veterans who were discharged under the now-repealed DADT that they are eligible for VA benefits and reinforced the commonwealth’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the military. For information and assistance on the federal level, visit the VA's LGBTQ service members and veterans page, or Patient Care page. Internally, the DMVA continues to ensure that all six of our veterans homes are certified Service & Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual & Transgender Elders (SAGE). Additionally, all staff at the homes receive training on Creating Inclusive Communities to better understand and care for our residents.