Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 veterans and their families deserve the best possible support in gratitude for their service and sacrifice. To help assure the necessary support is provided, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) oversees the Pennsylvania State Veterans Commission.



The commission is tasked with advising the adjutant general and the department on all matters pertaining to the status, welfare, benefits, employment and support of veterans and veterans' programs in this commonwealth. It meets regularly to consider, among other things, pending legislation at the federal and state levels that is of interest to veterans.

The State Veterans Commission consists of representatives from organizations throughout the commonwealth that are working one-on-one with our veterans in our communities and have the greatest understanding of veterans' needs.