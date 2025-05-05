Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 veterans and their families deserve the best possible support in gratitude for their service and sacrifice. To help assure the necessary support is provided, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) oversees the Pennsylvania State Veterans Commission.
The commission is tasked with advising the adjutant general and the department on all matters pertaining to the status, welfare, benefits, employment and support of veterans and veterans' programs in this commonwealth. It meets regularly to consider, among other things, pending legislation at the federal and state levels that is of interest to veterans.
The State Veterans Commission consists of representatives from organizations throughout the commonwealth that are working one-on-one with our veterans in our communities and have the greatest understanding of veterans' needs.
The state commander, commandant, or head of his designee of each of the following named veterans organizations:
- The American Legion
- AMVETS
- Blinded Veterans Association
- Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America
- Disabled American Veterans
- Italian-American War Veterans of the United States
- Jewish War Veterans of the United States
- Keystone Paralyzed Veterans Association
- Korean War Veterans
- Marine Corps League
- Military Officers Association of America
- Military Order of the Purple Heart
- State Association of County Directors of Veterans' Affairs
- Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States
- Vietnam Veterans of America
Four members at-large appointed by the governor each of whom shall be a veteran and a member in good or regular standing of a Pennsylvania branch, post, lodge or club of a recognized national veterans organization active in the commonwealth. At least one member shall be a female veteran, and at least one member shall be a veteran of the Vietnam Era. The state adjutants of the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Executive Director of AMVETS serve as nonvoting members.
2026 SVC Meeting Dates & Materials
The upcoming SVC meeting will be held on:
Friday- September 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in the Hartranft Conference Room
Address - Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa 17003
You will have the availability to attend the meeting Telephonically or Virtually:
Dial in by phone
267-332-8737
Phone conference ID: 654 091 486#
You have already received a direct invitation to MS TEAMS. Check your email.
Or use link below:
To Attend SVC Meeting Friday, June 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM on MS TEAMS use this hyperlink
Click here to join the meeting
**If you have noticed someone has not received an invitation to this meeting,
please email me at reyeagley@pa.gov, and I will get them added.
To implement closed caption while attending the SVC meeting virtually download the below link:
https://2020archive.1capapp.com/event/pa-veterans/
If you experience difficulties accessing the SVC meeting please call 1-717-202-9395 and we will attempt to assist you.
Friday, September 11, 2026 / 10:00 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Meeting locations are subject to change upon special event or circumstance. For questions on meetings and commission information, email DMVA at RA-SVC@pa.gov or call us at 717-861-6510.
All meetings are in compliance with The Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, Title II; Subtitle A, Nondiscrimination in State and Local Government Services. Anyone wishing to attend these meetings who need special accommodation due to a disability, please call 717-861-6510.
2026 Meeting Minutes
Friday, February 6, 2026 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, April 10, 2026 (One week later due to Easter/Passover) / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, June 5, 2026 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, September 11, 2026 (One week later due to Labor Day weekend) / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, October 2, 2026 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, December 4, 2026 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
2025 Meeting Minutes
Friday, December 5, 2025 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, October 23, 2025 / 1:00 p.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, September 5, 2025 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, June 6, 2025 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, April 4, 2025 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, February 7, 2025 / 10 a.m. - Read Ahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
2024 Meeting Materials
Friday, January 12, 2024 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, May 3, 2024 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, April 5, 2024 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, June 7, 2024 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF), Reorganization Slides - June 7, 2024
Thursday, September 5, 2024 / 2:30 p.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, October 4, 2024 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, December 6, 2024 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
2023 Meeting Materials
Friday, Jan. 3, 2023 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, April 14, 2023 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, June 16, 2023 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 / 10 a.m. - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
2022 Meeting Materials
Dec. 2, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Oct. 7, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Sept. 9, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
June 3, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
April 8, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Feb. 4, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Jan. 7, 2022 - Readahead and Meeting Minutes (PDF)