With nearly 700,000 veterans scattered throughout 67 counties in Pennsylvania, it is important for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) to connect with veterans and their families to inform them about the programs and services available thanks to their service. To help make this important connection, the DMVA created the PA Veterans Registry.

All veterans are encouraged to sign up for the free, electronic Registry. Family members of veterans and people who work with veterans are also encouraged to connect with the DMVA by signing up through the Registry. You do not need to be a veteran to register.

By connecting with DMVA through the Registry, registrants can also opt-in to receive ongoing communications such as the monthly Together We Serve publication (view our most recent edition here), breaking news and other updates. The PA Veterans Registry is DMVA’s first step in a long-term strategy to achieve a higher level of communication with our veterans as well as our partners who support them. Please take a moment to register below.