Adjutant General of Pennsylvania – Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy
Executive Deputy Secretary – Marc Ferraro
Director of Joint Staff – Brig. Gen. John M. Wenzel
Deputy Adjutant General, Air – Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka
Deputy Adjutant General, Army – Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider
Deputy Adjutant General, Veterans Affairs – Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl
Deputy for Administration – Kim Kreiser
Deputy for Facilities and Engineering – Robert F. Hepner Jr.
Miscellaneous
Contact Us
PA Department. of Military and Veterans Affairs
Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002
DMVA Phone Directory
Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002
DMVA Phone Directory