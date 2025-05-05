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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Adjutant General of Pennsylvania – Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy

    Executive Deputy Secretary – Marc Ferraro

    Director of Joint Staff – Brig. Gen. John M. Wenzel

    Deputy Adjutant General, Air – Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka

    Deputy Adjutant General, Army – Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider

    Deputy Adjutant General, Veterans Affairs – Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl

    Deputy for Administration – Kim Kreiser 

    Deputy for Facilities and Engineering – Robert F. Hepner Jr.

    Miscellaneous

    DMVA Organizational Chart
    DMVA Hall of Fame


    Contact Us

    PA Department. of Military and Veterans Affairs 
    Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap 
    Annville, PA 17003-5002 
    DMVA Phone Directory
     