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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Front Line Podcast

    Join us on the front line for The Front Line Podcast

    Whether you are a veteran, service member, military family member, or a dedicated advocate, this podcast speaks directly to your experience. We sit down with influential leaders across the commonwealth who are on the front lines fighting to improve the lives of those who served. So, march into the fray with us as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, navigating the high-speed operational tempo of military and veterans affairs.

    Watch or Listen to The Front Line Podcast
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    Together We Serve

    Together We Serve, DMVA’s free monthly electronic publication, will help you learn about DMVA’s veteran outreach throughout the commonwealth, the care being delivered to residents at our six veterans homes, all that is being done to support our men and women in uniform, and so much more. Interested? Read our latest issue at the link below!

    Read the Latest Edition of Together We Serve
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